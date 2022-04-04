Milan’s hopes of a first title in 11 years took a hit after they were held to a goalless draw by Bologna.

They still top the table, but if Inter win their game in hand, they will be just a point behind and look to be the team with momentum.

Milan were the better side in the first half and should’ve taken the lead through Rafael Leao. But Bologna had chances too, threatening on the counter and mainly comfortable in a low block.

The second period brought more of the same, Milan carving out various half-chances and missing them without managing to sustain their attacks.

As such, Bologna saw them out easily enough, and the Serie A title race took another turn.

TALKING POINT

For those of a certain age, the mere mention of Milan evokes glorious memories of Gullit, Van Basten and Savicevic, whether in World Soccer or on Football Italia. Because those people are now older than ideal, the notion that the Rossoneri might be good again is not unappealing, youth experienced in the present.



But, unfortunately, they are not. Though Kalulu, Tomori, Bennacer and Tonali have their merits, they are top of the league because they’ve edged home in a collection of tight games and because the sides below them haven’t done as well as they ought to have done. To close out the title from here would require a major effort - from the run of the ball and rub of the green in particular.

They do, though, have the beginnings of a good team, and if they can keep their best players and add more of similar quality, even if it's not this season, they might get there soon.



MAN OF THE MATCH

Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) Solid, commanding and made decent saves when he needed to.

PLAYER RATINGS

Milan: Maignan 6, Calabria 6, Kalulu 6, Tomori 6, Hernandez 6, Bennacer 5, Tonali 5, Messias 5, Diaz 5, Leao 5, Giroud 4. Subs: Rebic 5, Kessie 6, Ibrahimovic 6, Florenzi 6.

Bologna: Skorupski 7, Soumaoro 6, Medel 6, Theate 7, Hickey 6, Aebischer 6, Schouten 5, Dijks 6, Arnautovic 6, Barrow 5. Subs: Orsolini 6, Bonifazi 6, Kasius 6, Mbaye 6, Soriano 6.

KEY MOMENTS

4’ - BUT NOW HERE COME BOLOGNA!

Coming in off the right, Hickey clips a sumptuous reverse-pass over the top for Dijks, who leaps into a volley on the stretch ... and it's only just wide. Lovely play, and a decent start to the game.



15’ - MILAN WIN A FREE-KICK OUT ON THE LEFT

Hernandez will fizz over and outswinger ... that Skorupski punches away, but not properly. Milan recycle, Leao shooting from outside the box, and when the effort loops up towards the by-line, Kalulu pulls it back. Medel sticks out a foot ... and here comes Leao ... to thump over the top! That was a poor effort.



22’ - AND NOW LOOK!

Dijks goes down the left, clips a cut-back, Arnautovic lets it run through his legs and Aebischer is there ... but he opts to place his shot, picking out Maignan's hands as if doing so on purpose.



45+1’ - DIAZ FORAGES DOWN THE RIGHT

They lays back for Tonali, who swings over a terrific cross. Giroud is up too, thunking a decent header downwards ... but Skorupsi plunges left to shove away!



61’ - BETTER FROM LEAO

He drives towards the centre, knowing he's nicking a pass outside him for Calabria ... who powers onto it and clouts a fizzer that goes just wide - with the aid of a slight deflection. The officials don't notice and award a goalkick.



90+5’ - HERNANDEZ'S CORNER IS A GOOD ONE!

It picks out Rebic in the middle, and gets there ahead of Theate, connects well ... and Skorupski tips over the bar!



