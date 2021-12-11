Zlatan Ibrahimovic's acrobatic effort rescued a 1-1 draw for AC Milan against Udinese at the Dacia Arena.

The Swede struck in the 92nd minute to save Milan's blushes in spectacular style, somewhat undeservedly.

In a game that lacked quality and real urgency, it was Beto who first came up with the goods for new Udinese boss Gabriele Cioffi as he finished a neat Tolgay Arslan through ball at the second time of asking.

League-leading Milan were not at their best, but they had their chances: Brahim Diaz was wasteful with two decent opportunities, while veteran striker Ibrahimovic was often seen isolated and starved of good service as the Rossonieri looked toothless in the final third and unlike their usual selves.

It was not a game that really lived up to its billing; the hosts kept their wits about them and remained cautious in their approach, not willing to open themselves up too much as they sought to see out a valuable win.

But right at the last, Ibrahimovic, acrobatic as ever, with an overhead kick, grabbed Milan a point.

Stefano Pioli will still be disappointed with his side's profligacy in front of goal and their woeful creativity when arriving in the final third, but the home side won't care, as they steal a crucial point that sees them move a point further away from the bubbling relegation battle that heats up beneath them.

TALKING POINT - MISERABLE MILAN, UNLUCKY UDINESE

A dire showing from the league leaders will have their city rivals licking their lips when they face Cagliari tomorrow.

Coming into a game against a side who had just sacked their manager and struggling in the bottom half of the table, one would have expected a half-competent Milan side to come and dominate; seizing three points with no hesitation.

But instead, they were fractious; hesitant on the ball and in transition, and the hosts, well-drilled under new coach Cioffi, took full advantage, playing a classic counter-attacking game that was perfectly played out when the first goal went in.

Wide men Alexis Saelemaekers and Rade Krunic were the invisible men in the final third, while Diaz lost his creative edge as he was outnumbered in his pockets of space by Walace and Jean Makengo.

An all-round bad day at the office for Pioli and the Rossonieri.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, buteur avec l'AC Milan face à l'Udinese Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

Udinese: Silvestri 6, Becao 7, Nuytinck 7, Perez 6, Udogie 6, Arslan 7, Walace 7, Makengo 7, Molina 6, Deulofeu 7, Beto 8, Zeegelaar 6, Success 5, Jajalo 6.

Milan: Maignan 6, Florenzi 6, Tomori 6, Romagnoli 6, Hernandez 5, Bakayoko 5, Bennacer 6, Saelemaekers 5, Diaz 5, Krunic 4, Ibrahimovic 7, Tonali 5, Kessie 7, Messias 7, Castillejo 5, Maldini 6.

L'arbitro Fourneau risponde alle polemiche dei giocatori in Udinese-Milan - Serie A 2021/2022 Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - BETO, UDINESE

The man that opened the scoring produced a masterclass in how to lead the line of a counter attacking side.

He was disciplined out of possession when he had to be, although early in the game he had licence to press from the front with Gerard Deulofeu in tandem.

In transitions, he'd use his size and physicality to unnerve Fikayo Tomori especially, peeling onto the England central defender when competing for aerial balls, and he'd seek to spin in behind Alessio Romagnoli when he wanted to show his pace.

He combined both attributes to full effect as he put his side in front - capping a fantastic individual performance.

KEY MOMENTS

14': Deulofeu... cuts inside onto his right, looks to curl one! Just wide.

17': GOOALLLL!!!! Udinese take the lead! Beto using his size and power to drive through the middle of the Milan defence as he chased Arslan's through ball, and second time around after the onrushing Maignan's initial save, he puts it away! 1-0.

43': CLOSE! Diaz darts off the lay-off from Ibrahimovic after Bennacer's pass, but he fires wide with the left-footed drive.

68': Tonali's fizzing cross, Ibrahimovic looks to loop the header, and it's just wide.

90': GOAL! Ibrahimovic. That man again. Acrobatic as ever. Saves Milan. Again.

KEY STAT

