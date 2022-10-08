AC Milan go level on points with league leaders Napoli in the Serie A table after a comfortable 2-0 win over Juventus.

A close-range strike from Fikayo Tomori and a brilliant solo goal from Brahim Diaz either side of half-time helped Milan ease past a toothless Juve side.

The result, which will pile more pressure on Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, means Juve remain in ninth on 13 points; seven points off Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan who share the lead at the top.

Juan Cuadrado and Danilo both had vicious driven strikes on the Milan goal which veered narrowly wide in the early stages of a physical contest, but the hosts came back with a vengeance.

Rafael Leao struck the woodwork in the 20th and 34th minute before Tomori gave Milan the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Olivier Giroud's smashed effort from a corner was redirected on goal by Tomori who swivelled and blasted his shot into the roof of the net for his first goal since March.

Diaz extended Milan's lead in the second half with a fine solo goal. In the 54th minute, the Spaniard picked the ball up in his own half and outpaced two Juve players before slotting his strike beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

It was Milan who looked the more likely to get a third than Juve finding even a consolation goal, but were unable to test Szczesny further in a straightforward win.

TALKING POINT - ALLEGRI SHOULD CHANGE FORMATION

No spark, no imagination, no belief. Without Angel Di Maria in their side Juventus look a team without a strategy to attack teams.

Injuries are clearly a problem for Massimiliano Allegri with Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa and Di Maria all missing, but the Italian's stubbornness to persist with a 4-4-2 when he is without his best players has not worked.

The title race already looks to be over for Juventus. Allegri will have to set his team up in a new way to get the best out of the players available to him if he wishes to avoid the sack.

Massimiliano Allegri Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - RAFAEL LEAO

The Portugal international may not have got on the scoresheet - although he got very close by striking the woodwork twice - he gave Danilo plenty of problems throughout the match down the left flank.

Rafael Leao, Milan-Juventus, Getty Images Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER RATINGS

AC Milan: Tatarusanu (6), Kalulu (7), Gabbia (6), Tomori (7), Hernandez (7), Bennacer (6), Tonali (6), Pobega (5), Diaz (7), Leao (8), Giroud (6)

Subs: Krunic (5), Rebic (5), De Ketelaere (5), Vranckx (N/A), Origi (N/A)

Juventus: Szczesny (5), Danilo (6), Bonucci (5), Bremer (5), Sandro (5) , Rabiot (4), Locatelli (6), Kostic (5), Cuadrado (5), Milik (5), Vlahovic (4)

Subs: McKennie (6), Miretti (5), Paredes (5)

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

20' - OFF THE POST! Milan's first corner of the evening swung in by Tonali is nodded on at the near post by by Kalulu and it bounces off Leao's feet off the woodwork! Leao did not really have any time to react!

34' - OFF THE POST! Leao cuts onto his right foot and bends a low shot on goal from outside the box which comes off the edge of Szczesny's left post! That's twice Leao has hit the woodwork this evening. He's been very dangerous so far.

45' - GOAL! TOMORI FIRES MILAN IN FRONT! It comes from a corner. Hernandez's outswinger is smashed on goal by Giroud and it heads into the path of Tomori who swivels and redirects his shot into the roof of the net! It's Tomori's first goal in Serie A since scoring against Juve in March last year.

54' - WHAT A GOAL FROM DIAZ! It's a stunning solo goal from Diaz! He does a Messi-esque celebration as he shows the back of his shirt off to the crowd. He picks the ball up in his own half, storms past two Juve defenders before drilling his low shot into the net.

KEY STATS

