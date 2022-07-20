Paulo Dybala has signed for Roma on a free transfer following his departure from Serie A rivals Juventus at the end of last season.

Striker Dybala moves to the Italian capital on a three-year deal following the completion of a medical.

"The club is delighted to confirm the signing of the world-renowned forward!" Roma wrote in a tweet confirming the signing.

The Argentina international moved to Juve from Palermo in 2015, and scored 115 goals in 293 appearances for the club.

Dybala, 28, also helped the club to five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia wins.

Following his exit from the Turin club, Dybala had been linked with moves to the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester United but opted for Roma where he will link up with manager Jose Mourinho.

Roma, who won the inaugural Europa Conference League last season, add Dybala to a team hoping to improve on last season's sixth-place finish.

“The days that have led up to me signing this contract have been filled with so many emotions,” Dybala said.

“The speed and determination with which Roma demonstrated just how much they wanted me made all the difference.

“I am joining a team that is on the up, a club that continues to put in place strong foundations for the future, and a coach, Jose Mourinho, that it will be a privilege to work with.

“As an opponent I have always admired the atmosphere created by the Roma fans - I now cannot wait for the chance to salute them while wearing this shirt.”

