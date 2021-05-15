There were 21,000 fans inside Wembley Stadium to watch the FA Cup final. And their presence was a welcome one. The match saw Youri Tielemans strike a stunning winner as Leicester City lifted the FA Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Chelsea despite unbelievable late VAR drama.
There had been 8,000 fans at the League Cup final between Tottenham and Manchester City in late April but the difference in atmosphere was palpable and those in attendance were the warm recipients of praise.
The match was part of the UK government's Events Research Programme, whose aim it is to determine the impact of the return of mass attendance events. All fans who attended had to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test.
