Man City book their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup after a comfortable 4-1 victory over Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Bernardo Silva broke the deadlock after 14 minutes, he made a clever run in behind Lewis Ward to meet a Cole Palmer cross and convert into an empty net.

Ad

City doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark. Swindon boldly tried to play the ball out from the back, but the visitor’s quickly retained possession on the edge of the host's box and after a quick one-two between Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, the latter was put through on goal and cooly tucked his effort away.

The Emirates FA Cup Guardiola tests positive for Covid amid outbreak at Man City YESTERDAY AT 12:23

Ilkay Gundogan scored City’s third goal after an hour after smartly converting a free-kick from 25-yards out.

Despite the constant waves of City attacks, Swindon pulled a goal back through Harry McKirdy who slipped the ball under Zack Steffen after impressive play from substitute Jonny Williams.

City had the game wrapped up with a little less than ten minutes to go, Palmer cutting inside and firing the Blues into the fourth round of the FA Cup with an exquisite finish into the top left corner.

More to follow...

Football Torres reveals Guardiola advice and adapting to ‘Barca DNA’ at Barcelona unveiling 03/01/2022 AT 16:58