The draw for the semi-finals of the FA Cup has thrown up a potential meeting between the top two teams in the Premier League, as Manchester City and Liverpool have been pulled out together.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have yet to advance to the semi-finals, as they face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals on Sunday evening, but have the incentive of a clash with Pep Guardiola’s City.

Liverpool and City have not met in the FA Cup since 2003, when Danny Murphy netted a penalty in a 1-0 win for the Reds.

The second semi-final will be a capital affair, as Chelsea have been paired with Crystal Palace.

FA Cup semi-final draw

Manchester City v Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Ties to be played at Wembley Stadium on either Saturday April 16 or Sunday April 17.

