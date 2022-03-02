Southampton advanced to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over West Ham.

Romain Perraud gave Saints the lead with a brilliant strike from outside the box in the 31st minute.

Michail Antonio equalised for the visitors after half-time after goalkeeper Willy Caballero misjudged a corner.

But James Ward-Prowse made it 2-1 from the penalty spot after Armando Broja was fouled, before Broja sealed the win with a fine individual goal in the 95th minute.

Saints made nine changes to their starting line-up from their Premier League win over Watford while West Ham made just two from their victory over Wolves.

St Mary’s was lit up in the yellow and blue of Ukraine as kick-off approached.

Perraud’s superb goal broke the deadlock before Antonio scrambled in from close range after a corner fell into the box.

The Video Assistant Referee was called into action to give Saints a penalty following a foul by Craig Dawson on Broja.

Ward-Prowse made no mistake from the spot and Broja capped off a fine evening for the home side with the third in injury-time.

The quarter-final draw will take place on Thursday, March 3.

