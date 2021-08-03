Football
Mexico - Brazil
09:50-13:03
Live
41' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Romo comfortably heads away the consequent free-kick.
40' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
This game is getting increasingly more physical. Richarlison is isolated on the left flank with the ball and the onrushing Montes clumsily trips him up, picking up a yellow card for doing so.
38' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
It's a clever, dinked free-kick into the box but Nino just about manages to outdo Montes and guides it out for a corner.
37' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Rash challenge from Diego Carlos not too far outside the area. He gets a yellow card and concedes a free-kick as punishment.
35' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Lovely, intricate passing from Brazil in and around the opposition area once more, but Claudinho overhits his pass to Paulinho and it rolls out for a goal kick.
30' - VAR OVERTURNS IT! Mexico 0-0 Brazil
After going over to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, the referee reverses his decision to give a penalty.
28' - PENALTY! Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Luiz heaves himself in front of Esquivel and the ball before falling over in the penalty area, much to the bemusement of the Mexico players who feel that he dived into the contact. Despite awarding the penalty, the referee does refer the decision to VAR for assistance before it's taken.
26' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
It's been complete and utter dominance from Brazil so far with almost 70% possession and 5 shots on goal already. They'll be hoping to make that dominance count as soon as possible though...
23' - WHAT A STOP! Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Ochoa's certainly been forced into action a lot so far in this game! Alves drills a low shot heading towards the bottom corner from the free-kick and the Mexico 'keeper boldly palms it away from goal.
22' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Brazil's passing has been very smooth and the speed at which they're moving the ball is causing Mexico a lot of problems, as Cordova brings down Guimaraes a few metres away from the penalty area, giving away a free-kick in the process.
20' - SAVED AGAIN! Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Alves heads it down to Antony and he hits a first-time effort from outside of the box that Ochoa saves fairly comfortably to his right. He's being tested a lot more than the Brazil 'keeper Santos though!
14' - SAVED! Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Guimaraes switches the ball to Arana on the left who charges into space and shoots straight at Ochoa in the Mexico goal. Big chance wasted by Brazil there!
11' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Claudinho creates space for a shot just inside the box after some great work by Alves, but his effort is blocked by Montes and Mexico respond with a counter attack.
9' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Martin rises above Nino to skewer a header wide from Vega's corner. You'd expect him to hit the target from there! Nino milks the contact a bit afterwards before getting on with it.
7' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
The free-kick is headed away with ease by Martin.
6' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Lovely skill from Antony to bamboozle Vega and Angulo, with the latter fouling the Brazil forward out of frustration and giving away a free-kick to the right of their penalty area.
3' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
Mexico have a corner early on and Brazil forward Richarlison shows his work rate on the opposite end of the pitch with a towering defensive header for another corner.
1' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil
And we're underway with the first of two men's semi-finals!
A rematch of the 2012 final
Both nations have a strong history in the men's Olympic football tournament, with Brazil being the reigning champions from the Olympics they hosted in 2016 and Mexico having won the prior tournament in London in 2012.
In that same tournament, Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 in the final thanks to a brace from Oribe Peralta.
juichende Oribe Peralta tegen Brazilië
Image credit: Getty Images
As for Brazil...
Just the one change for them too! Paulinho is in for Matheus Cunha.
That anime style line-up graphic should be worthy of a one goal headstart in my opinion!
Here's how Mexico will be lining up...
They make just the one change from the XI who started their 6-3 quarter-final win against South Korea - Atlas' Jesus Angulo comes in for CF America's Jorge Sanchez at left-back.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Mexico vs Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 men's football semi-finals.
