41' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Romo comfortably heads away the consequent free-kick.

40' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

This game is getting increasingly more physical. Richarlison is isolated on the left flank with the ball and the onrushing Montes clumsily trips him up, picking up a yellow card for doing so.

38' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

It's a clever, dinked free-kick into the box but Nino just about manages to outdo Montes and guides it out for a corner.

37' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Rash challenge from Diego Carlos not too far outside the area. He gets a yellow card and concedes a free-kick as punishment.

35' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Lovely, intricate passing from Brazil in and around the opposition area once more, but Claudinho overhits his pass to Paulinho and it rolls out for a goal kick.

30' - VAR OVERTURNS IT! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

After going over to review the incident on the pitch-side monitor, the referee reverses his decision to give a penalty.

28' - PENALTY! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Luiz heaves himself in front of Esquivel and the ball before falling over in the penalty area, much to the bemusement of the Mexico players who feel that he dived into the contact. Despite awarding the penalty, the referee does refer the decision to VAR for assistance before it's taken.

26' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

It's been complete and utter dominance from Brazil so far with almost 70% possession and 5 shots on goal already. They'll be hoping to make that dominance count as soon as possible though...

23' - WHAT A STOP! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Ochoa's certainly been forced into action a lot so far in this game! Alves drills a low shot heading towards the bottom corner from the free-kick and the Mexico 'keeper boldly palms it away from goal.

22' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Brazil's passing has been very smooth and the speed at which they're moving the ball is causing Mexico a lot of problems, as Cordova brings down Guimaraes a few metres away from the penalty area, giving away a free-kick in the process.

20' - SAVED AGAIN! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Alves heads it down to Antony and he hits a first-time effort from outside of the box that Ochoa saves fairly comfortably to his right. He's being tested a lot more than the Brazil 'keeper Santos though!

14' - SAVED! Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Guimaraes switches the ball to Arana on the left who charges into space and shoots straight at Ochoa in the Mexico goal. Big chance wasted by Brazil there!

11' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Claudinho creates space for a shot just inside the box after some great work by Alves, but his effort is blocked by Montes and Mexico respond with a counter attack.

9' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Martin rises above Nino to skewer a header wide from Vega's corner. You'd expect him to hit the target from there! Nino milks the contact a bit afterwards before getting on with it.

7' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

The free-kick is headed away with ease by Martin.

6' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Lovely skill from Antony to bamboozle Vega and Angulo, with the latter fouling the Brazil forward out of frustration and giving away a free-kick to the right of their penalty area.

3' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

Mexico have a corner early on and Brazil forward Richarlison shows his work rate on the opposite end of the pitch with a towering defensive header for another corner.

1' - Mexico 0-0 Brazil

And we're underway with the first of two men's semi-finals!

A rematch of the 2012 final

Both nations have a strong history in the men's Olympic football tournament, with Brazil being the reigning champions from the Olympics they hosted in 2016 and Mexico having won the prior tournament in London in 2012.

In that same tournament, Mexico beat Brazil 2-1 in the final thanks to a brace from Oribe Peralta.

As for Brazil...

Just the one change for them too! Paulinho is in for Matheus Cunha.

That anime style line-up graphic should be worthy of a one goal headstart in my opinion!

Here's how Mexico will be lining up...

They make just the one change from the XI who started their 6-3 quarter-final win against South Korea - Atlas' Jesus Angulo comes in for CF America's Jorge Sanchez at left-back.

Welcome!

Hello and welcome to LIVE coverage of Mexico vs Brazil in the Tokyo 2020 men's football semi-finals.

