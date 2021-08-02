Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football United States - Canada 09:50-13:03 Live

19' Naeher down for USA.. - USA 0-0 Canada

The USA keeper jumps up to catch Fleming's cross, but it looks like Naeher lands very awkwardly on her knee. Not looking good.

17' - USA 0-0 Canada

Sinclair is looking sharp, and quite obviously seeking to pick out Prince every time the midfielder gets on the ball.

16' - USA 0-0 Canada

Canada now sporting some possession.

13' - USA 0-0 Canada

A lovely ball from Sinclair splits the USA back four to set Prince up in front of goal, but Davidson slides to clear the ball wide.

8' USA TURNING THE HEAT ON - USA 0-0 Canada

Canada are weathering some early pressure from USA, who are flooding forward in numbers. Priest's defence are keeping them at bay for now.

5' - USA 0-0 Canada

Freekick to Canada, Beckie is tripped up as she attempts to burst into the USA half. This game is already proving to be a fine physical contest between the North American sides.

4' - USA 0-0 Canada

It's a nice ball in but the Canadian defence do well to clear the ball away. USA are still pressing.

3' - USA 0-0 Canada

Freekick to USA after Horan takes a blow to the head from a clumsy challenge by Lawrence.

1' - USA 0-0 Canada

We're underway..

8:56

Big smiles on the faces of the Canadian squad as they sing their anthem arm in arm.

8:55

The USNWT stand for their national anthem.

8:54 - The teams are heading out.

The past fixtures will tell you that it is always a close, physical match between the two neighbouring countries, and I’m sure today will be no different..

Today's favourites:

Obviously, the No.1 ranked USWNT are pegged as favourites in today’s clash. If Canada were to beat their rivals today it would be the first time on a competitive or friendly stage in 20 years.

The presence of esteemed centre back Buchanan has proved indispensable for the Canadian defence, having played every minute of the tournament so far.

New Zealand midfielder Annalie Longo is brought down by Canada defender Kadeisha Buchanan Image credit: Reuters

It was scenes of utter elation on the pitch after Canada defeated Brazil in a penalty shootout and advanced to the semi-finals. Whilst Bev Priestman’s side have only netted four goals all tournament, their defence has only let three goals slip.

Stephanie Labbe of Canada celebrates victory with teammates after saving Brazil's fifth penalty taken by Rafaelle in a penalty shoot out during the Women's Quarter Final match between Canada and Brazil Image credit: Getty Images

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski will be hoping to re-gain some composure in today’s semi-final as his USNWT side aim towards another gold medal final.

The USWNT’s Tokyo tournament has been far from the domineering, much to the surprise of many. A nervy penalty shootout against the Netherlands booked the USNWT a place in the semi-final following a game that saw USA miss a penalty and suffer two disallowed goals.

Suspension for Riviere

Defender Jayde Riviere will miss today's semi-final after receiving two yellow cards over the first four games.

Canada's starting 11..

Two changes for USA:

Alex Morgan and Rose Lavelle make their way back in the starting 11, with winning penalty shooter Megan Rapinoe on the bench for USA.

Álex Morgan (Estados Unidos) Image credit: Eurosport

Here's how the USWNT line up today..

The two sides are all to familiar with battling it out on the global stage, and today’s Olympic contest will be there 62nd meeting of all time. The stats lean heavily in favour of the USA who remain unbeaten against Canada in 36 games.

Welcome to LIVE coverage of today’s first semi-final clash, as USA take on Canada at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Japan KO 9:00 (BST). My name is Anna Minter, and I'll providing updates for you this morning/evening, wherever you are!

Hello!

