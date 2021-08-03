Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Day 10 12:50-16:03 Live

43' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Doan and Kubo link up masterfully on the right flank before the latter wins a corner by forcing a clearance from Gil.

39' - Best chance so far? Japan 0-0 Spain

A swift move from Spain gets the ball from centre-back Torres to their central striker Mir in just two passes, but his first-time attempt is saved brilliantly by Tani!

34' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Kubo, who plays his club football in Spain and scored in all three of his group stage matches, cuts inside but can't get his shot past the defenders.

33' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Spain craftily work a short corner into the box but there's not enough space for Olmo to turn and Japan eventually hack it away.

31' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Deep cross from Pedri finds Gil who's lunge for the ball tees up Oyarzabal, but the attacker lashes it over. Spain are heating up again...

28' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Good footwork from the Spain captain, Merino on his way to finding Cucurella. The Getafe defender crosses it to Mir who's unable to do much while sandwiched between two Japan defenders though.

21' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Japan are starting to keep the ball better now, balancing the game slightly and taking the sting out of Spain's initial momentum.

15' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Spain, perhaps uncharacteristically so, lob the ball over the top to Mir who's through on goal but his touch is very poor, allowing the ball to roll into the goalkeeper's hands.

14' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Japan advance forward and Doan tries to poke the ball through to Tanaka but it's too short.

13' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Oscar Gil picks up a yellow for a lunge on Endo.

11' - Japan 0-0 Spain

You'd hope Barcelona give him as much holiday as he wants and needs once the Olympic football tournament is over. Talk about burnout!

10' - Japan 0-0 Spain

It's been an attacking start from Spain showing lots of intent! Merino receives the ball amidst a sea of bodies in the box and his shot is blocked.

1' - Japan 0-0 Spain

Semi-final up and running! Let's find out who will be playing against Brazil in the gold medal match.

As for the hosts Japan...

Here's how Spain line-up today...

Hello!

Welcome to LIVE coverage of Spain v Japan in the men's football semi-finals at Tokyo 2020.

- - -

