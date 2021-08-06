Subscribe to watch Already a subscriber? Sign In Football Sweden - Canada 00:00:00 Replay

CANADIAN DELIGHT

So, after an absorbing two hours of football, Julia Grosso scores the winning penalty as Canada win their first-ever gold medal in football to break Sweden hearts.

After 12 spot-kicks, the Canadian substitute stepped up under immense pressure and scored to ensure Bev Priestman's side take the main prize.

GOAL! Sweden 2-3 Canada (on penalties) - Canada win gold!

The goalkeeper gets her hand to it but she can't keep out Grosso's penalty! Canada have won gold!

Save! Sweden 2-2 Canada (on penalties)

Labbe gets down really well to make the save from Andersson's spot-kick. Canada are one kick from glory!

Goal! Sweden 2-2 Canada (on penalties)

We go to sudden death as Rose puts the ball into the top corner. How cool under so much pressure!

Miss! Sweden 2-1 Canada (on penalties)

Score and she wins the game for Sweden... but Seger blazes her penalty over the bar!

Save! Sweden 2-1 Canada (on penalties)

Leon's penalty is at an awkward height but Lindahl makes the stop!

Save! Sweden 2-1 Canada (on penalties)

This game takes another twist as Anvegard's spot-kick is saved by Labbe!

Miss! Sweden 2-1 Canada (on penalties)

Gilles leans back slightly and hits the top of the bar with her penalty. Advantage Sweden!

Goal! Sweden 2-1 Canada (on penalties)

A fantastically executed penalty from Schough gives Sweden the lead!

Save! Sweden 1-1 Canada (on penalties)

Lindahl makes a comfortable save to deny Lawrence!

Goal! Sweden 1-1 Canada (on penalties)

Sweden's defender Bjorn gives the goalkeeper no chance with a fantastic penalty to put her side on the board.

Goal! Sweden 0-1 Canada (on penalties)

For the second time today, Fleming sends the Sweden goalkeeper the wrong way as she gives Canada the lead with a cool penalty.

Miss! Sweden 0-0 Canada (on penalties)

Sweden take the first penalty... and Asllani slams her spot-kick against the post!

FT - It's time for penalties!

After two hours of gripping action, the winner will be decided on a penalty shootout.

120' - Subs! Sweden 1-1 Canada

With penalties in mind, Kullberg comes on for Ilestedt, while Zadorsky is on for Scott.

119' - Chance! Sweden 1-1 Canada

That could have been the moment! Hurtig is left all alone inside the penalty area but she somehow heads wide from Segar's cross. She has her head in her hands and understandably so.

117' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Last-ditch blocks and an almighty goalmouth scramble as Sweden pile on the pressure - but Canada survive. Three minutes of left to play! You can cut the tension with a knife!

115' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Seger splits Canada's defence with a lovely pass with the outside of the boot. It falls to Bennison, who blazes over the bar, but Sweden have the corner.

112' - Chances at both ends! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Gilles is brilliantly positioned to make the block and stop Hurtig's effort. The Canadian defender has been like a rock at the back.

Canada transition quickly into attack and having used her strength and pace to get to the by-line, Rose stands up a cross but Huitema can't apply the finish, heading wide.

110' - Chance! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Another Sweden corner and again Asllani crosses. Hurtig gets up higher than everyone but it's a difficult header and it drops just wide of the post. That got everyone on the Sweden bench up on their feet, but it wasnt to be.

108' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Sweden win a corner. Asllani floats it in, but Scott puts the finishing touches to Buchanan's clearance.

106' - Kick-off! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Two more changes in personnel for Sweden as Schough replaces Rolfo and Anvegard comes on for Blackstenius.

Half-time in extra-time - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Still locked at 1-1, both sides must stay focused in the next 15 minutes. Can anyone write their name into the history books or will a penalty shootout decide the winner?

105' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

One minute of added time to play.

104' - Yellow card! Sweden 1-1 Canada

A tackle from Asllani which smacks of fatigue is punished by way of a yellow card.

102' - Shot! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Gilles' defensive header drops into the path of Andersson, she takes a touch to get the ball out of her feet before unleashing a powerful effort at goal. It's just over the bar.

99' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

After making an interception, Bjorn drives into midfield to lead Sweden's counter-attack. They have five players forward but rather than passing, Blackstenius selfishly goes for goal and her curler is never troubling Labbe.

95' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Ninety-five minutes on the clock but Canada have still bags of energy and it's Priestman's side who looks more likely to grab the next goal at the moment. Following a corner that Sweden could only scramble clear, Grosso then tries an ambitious effort from distance but Lindahl doesn't have to move to make the save. Riviere is on for Chapman.

93' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Canada create an overload down the left flank following a lung-busting run from Lawrence. The ball is played into the feet of Rose, but she opts to shoot from an acute angle and can't quite find the target.

91' - Kick-off! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Two periods of 15 minutes to follow now.

FT - Sweden 1-1 Canada

What an effort from both sides. Everyone has played their part to make a truly special final. And now we have 30 minutes more to come!

90'+3 - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Not a bad effort from Fleming, who is really enjoying herself out there. The space opens up for her but she can't keep the shot down. That will be that for normal time, I think.

90' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

FOUR minutes will be added on. Will there be some more drama in normal time of this compelling final or are we destined for extra-time?

89' - Off the line! Sweden 1-1 Canada

What an opportunity for Sweden to win it right at the death! The ball is headed into the path of the unmarked Asllani inside the box and although she gets her shot away, it's not a clean strike and Buchanan is there in the right place at the right time to make the block on the line!

85' - Sub! Sweden 1-1 Canada

A big call from Canada boss Priestman as she takes off the vastly experienced Sinclair and replaces her with Huitema.

81' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Hurtig plays a lovely through pass into the feet of Asllani, but her first touch takes her slightly wide and Scott makes a vital last-ditch sliding block.

79' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

From a tight angle, Rolfo puts her laces through a first-time shot but can't find the target. That was a half-chance for Sweden.

76' - Subs! Sweden 1-1 Canada

Bennison, Andersson and Hurtig come on for Angeldal, Eriksson and Jakobsson. Can they get Sweden back on track?

73' - Sweden 1-1 Canada

Under huge pressure, Sweden are preparing a triple change!

70' - Chances! Sweden 1-1 Canada

With the momentum behind them and sensing this could be their year, Canada are really going for this. Rose involved again as she skips away from her marker before picking out Lawrence, whose shot is blocked by a desperate Sweden defence. Moments later, Sinclair tees up Scott for a shot from 20 yards and with the inside of her foot she goes agonisingly close to giving Canada the lead.

67' - GOAL! Sweden 1-1 Canada (Jessie Fleming, pen)

As cool as you like, Fleming steps up and sends the goalkeeper the wrong way. This sets us up for an intriguing finale!

66' - PENALTY! Sweden 1-0 Canada

After having a look at the pitchside monitor the referee then points to the spot! Canada have a glorious chance to level the scores!

65' - VAR CHECK! Sweden 1-0 Canada

Rose makes an immediate impression, delivering a cross into the penalty area for Sinclair to contest. She's beaten to the ball by Ilestedt, but is that a foul inside the box? Initially the referee allows play to continue, but the officials are going to check this with VAR. This is a big moment in the game!

63' - Sub! Sweden 1-0 Canada

That's a surprise. It's Prince who makes way for Deanne Rose.

62' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

An untidy clearance from Chapman puts her Canadian team mates under pressure, but Buchanan does well to block Asllani's cross. Some of Canada's passing today has left a lot to be desired, there have been too many that have gone astray.

60' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Sweden are always thrilling to watch in attack and they just love taking shots, which Rolfo proves just now with an effort from the edge of the box. It's repelled by the head of Buchanan.

58' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Prince is the outlet for Canada, they just need to get her on the ball more.

56' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

After a couple of nervy moments in defence, Sweden appear to have grasped control of the game once more. Angeldal slips as she shoots from distance and that's never troubling the goalkeeper as the ball flies over the bar.

53' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Sweden always carry a threat on the attack, though, and here they come once more, Blackstenius driving them forward. Buchanan does well to stay on her feet and narrow her angle before eventually blocking the cross.

50' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Prince holds the ball up well before teeing the shot up for Grosso, her first-time effort is always rising, however. Canada have made a bright start to the second half and the game is most certainly still in the balance.

49' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

If Canada are to breach Sweden's defence, they're going to have to move the ball quicker and with more confidence. They also need to get Prince on the ball, and they do now as the wide forward forces the corner. She's the key player for Canada.

46' - Kick-off! Sweden 1-0 Canada

A double change for Canada at the break, as Julia Grosso and West Ham forward Adriana Leon are on for Quinn and Beckie. And we're back underway at the Yokohama Stadium.

Half-time: Sweden 1-0 Canada

Sweden deservedly lead at the break thanks to Stina Blackstenius' goal 11 minutes before half-time. While Canada have had their moments, they have been overwhelmed by their opponents at times, particularly in the wide areas.

45' - Shot! Sweden 1-0 Canada

Seger catches a first-time shot sweetly and it's close... but it drifts just over the top of the crossbar much to the relief of Labbe, who would have struggled to get there.

42' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Tempers flare as Jakobsson collides with Canada goalkeeper Labbe while competing to meet Glas' cross. The free-kick is given Canada's way.

41' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

Not willing to rest on their laurels, Sweden are hoping to put daylight between the sides before half-time, as Glas forces a corner. Nothings comes of Asllani's delivery, however.

36' - Sweden 1-0 Canada

That goal changes things. Canada have struggled for goals throughout the competition, scoring just five en route to the final. Sweden are so good defensively. It's going to take something special from Priestman's side to now win the game. A long way to go, of course.

34' - GOAL! Sweden 1-0 Canada (Stina Blackstenius)

Quinn is caught on the ball in midfield, Sweden break quickly as Asllani drives up the right flank, looks up and rolls it to Blackstenius. Her first-time shot takes a nick off a defender and it finds its away past Labbe, and her fifth goal of the tournament gives Sweden the breakthrough!

31' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Right full-back Glas gets away from Quinn but her cross is over the head of Jakobsson. Eriksson collects on the opposite flank, it's another deep cross and this time Sweden force the corner.

29' - Save! Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden's first real sign of intent sees Jakobsson's powerful header well saved by Labbe, who has to be alert to push it away.

27' - Yellow card! Sweden 0-0 Canada

A booking is brandished to Canada's forward Beckie.

25' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Angeldal gets a lucky break in midfield and with space to shoot, she accepts the invitation. However, it's blocked. Sweden are finding it difficult to work the ball around this resilient Canada defence. Bev Priestman will most certainly be the happier of the coaches so far.

21' - Chance! Sweden 0-0 Canada

A great ball over the top from Quinn releases Prince on the left of the penalty area. Her cross only needs a touch from Beckie but the Canadian forward doesn't make the forward run and it's a let-off for Sweden!

19' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

It has been an open and even encounter so far! Beckie delivers a teasing ball to the near post and there's a nervy moment in the Sweden defence as Bjorn slices it behind for a corner.

17' - Save! Sweden 0-0 Canada

Canada's goalkeeper Labbe is forced into action for the first time today as Rolfo bends a shot 25 yards out at goal but it's comfortable enough.

15' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

That's lovely from Prince, who nutmegs her marker inside the penalty area and collects it at the other side, but Lindahl is off her line quickly to take it from her feet. Canada may have lacked inventiveness in this competition going forward but that was clever.

12' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden pounce on a loose pass in Canada's midfield, working it to the right, but Asllani's cross is blocked behind for another corner and the referee then spots an infringement as the delivery is made. Canada free-kick.

10' - Shot! Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden are targeting the flanks, like they have throughout the tournament. Jakobsson gets free on the right but there are few team mates inside the penalty area but her deep cross is collected by wing-back Eriksson on the left. She flashes a shot at goal but it's quite a distance wide in the end.

9' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Great drive from Rolfo off the right flank as she skips past a challenge before delivering a dangerous cross to the near post. Gilles' defensive header isn't convincing, the ball bobbles around inside the penalty area before Canada finally clear.

7' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Canada win their first corner of the game. Beckie whips it in, Gilles - up from the back - wriggles free from her marker to meet it but her header is always drifting wide.

3' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Beckie leads Canada's counter-attack with a run through the middle, Prince is on the run but she can't quite pick out her team mate as Sweden's defence stands firm.

2' - Sweden 0-0 Canada

Sweden are on the attack immediately, Angeldal threading a ball into the feet of Rolfo, who, 30 yards out, sees a shot deflected behind for a corner. The resultant set-piece delivery is punched clear by Labbe.

1' - Kick-off! Sweden 0-0 Canada

The players take the knee before Sweden get us underway at the Yokohama Stadium!

National anthems!

First Sweden then Canada. Kick-off is just moments away now!

History in the making

A special day for everyone involved as both nations battle it out for a first-ever gold medal in the sport, but particularly for Christine Sinclair, who, at the age of 38, makes her debut in the final of a major global tournament. "Job one is done for us, changing the colour of the medal," she said. "Now that we're in the final we go for it."

Christine Sinclair of Canada Image credit: Getty Images

Formidable Sweden

No only do Sweden have a great defence, they have a formidable attack too. Thirteen goals they've scored, conceding just three times along the way and they have a 100 percent record in this year's competition. They have history on their side as well, boasting an almighty record against their opponents, winning 14 of the 23 games they've played.

Gold the goal for Canada

Canada have won back-to-back bronze medals and although they are guaranteed a least a silver this time around, the side ranked no 8 in the world will be desperate to finally get their hands on gold. Having kept a clean sheet in both their last-four and last-eight ties, this is a side built on a solid defence - but goals have been hard to come by. They will need to take their chances when they come along if they're to cause an upset today.

As you were for Canada

Absolutely no surprises in the Canada line-up either as Bev Priestman keeps faith in the side that won in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, with captain Christine Sinclair winning her 303rd cap.

Sweden are unchanged

For the third consecutive game, Peter Gerhardsson names the same starting XI. That means Stina Blackstenius leads the attack hoping to add to her tally of four goals already scored in the competition. If it's not broke, why fix it? Sweden have won every game so far and the system is clearly working.

Teams!

Sweden XI: Lindahl, Eriksson, Bjorn, Ilestedt, Glas, Rolfo, Angeldal, Seger, Jakobsson, Blackstenius, Asllani.. subs: Andersson, Anvegard, Bennison, Falk, Hurtig, Kullberg, Schough.

Canada XI: Labbe, Chapman, Buchanan, Gilles, Lawrence, Quinn, Scott, Fleming, Sinclair, Prince, Beckie.. subs: Grosso, Hitema, Sheridan, Leon, Riviere, Rose, Zadorsky.

Welcome

Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Olympic football final between Sweden and Canada.

Looking to go one better than their silver medal at Rio 2016, Sweden start this game - played at the Yokohama Stadium - as firm favourites but will have to be at their best to beat a dogged Canada who stunned their great rivals USA in the semi-finals.

Originally due to be played some 10 hours earlier, the showpiece has been put back to 9pm local time (1pm BST) due to concerns about the heat. It should be worth the wait, however, as the nations prepare for a rematch of the last-16 at the last World Cup.

