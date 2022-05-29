Ten Hag lines up double swap

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has two priority signings for his side. The former Ajax coach wants to sign defender Jurrien Timber from the Dutch side for around £35 million, and will also pursue a bid for 22-year-old Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, who will cost £80m from Benfica. Frenkie De Jong is also a target but any move depends on United selling other players.

Paper Round’s view: The Mirror explains that as well as those two players, Ten Hag would like to add an additional four players to his squad. Realistically at least one midfielder is needed, but in the past decade the club have been extremely poor at selling fringe players given the hefty contracts they give to figures such as Phil Jones.

Newcastle chase Diaby

Newcastle United are looking to spend yet more cash as the summer transfer window kicks into gear. The Sun believes that the main target is Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, with the 22-year-old winger not likely to leave for less than £40m. The club are also interested in Raphinha, Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but all are valued highly by their current side.

Paper Round’s view: Buying from within the Premier League is often difficult because teams generally do not have financial reasons to sell with most sides enjoying the benefits of the TV revenue, and they will not want to help strengthen a rival. Newcastle will need to be prepared to pay up or continue to target players from outside England.

West Ham and Southampton want Adamu

West Ham and Southampton are the latest players to target Red Bull Salzburg forward Junior Adamu. The clubs are keen on the 20-year-old Austrian youth international, and he is rated at around £12m by his current club. There is also interest from across Europe, with Ajax keen and Bundesliga duo RB Leipzig and Hertha Berlin circling.

Paper Round’s view: Adamu is a very promising player and at £12m he is eminently affordable for most teams in England’s top division. However, while Adamu might be tempted by the chance to go directly to the Premier League, he might consider how both Ajax and Leipzig have developed younger players before they earn even bigger moves.

Marcelo to leave Real

Real Madrid captain Marcelo lifted the Champions League trophy on Saturday night on what seems certain to be his last involvement with the club. While the 34-year-old left-back did not play, he was on the pitch for the celebrations, and Spanish newspaper Marca reported that he confirmed that he would be moving on in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Marcelo had fallen down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti and it had been anticipated that he would be moving on in the summer. The veteran is hugely experienced but given his position he has to be able to prove that he has enough pace to cope in the top flight or his career will swiftly be brought to an end in Europe.

