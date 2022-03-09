Real to make offer to Kylian Mbappe

The Telegraph reports that Kylian Mbappe will be given an offer by Real Madrid when the Spaniards are out of the Champions League. Goals in both legs of the first-round knockout tie threatened to send Carlo Ancelotti’s side out of the competition until Karim Benzema’s hat-trick, and now the Paris Saint-Germain striker will wait to be given the chance to agree a summer free transfer, with Mbappe already expected to join.

Paper Round’s view: Suffering the disappointment of a Champions League exit would have meant that Ancelotti would be on borrowed time. They look likely to secure another Liga victory, but that does not appear to be enough for Florentino Perez, so perhaps the Italian can rescue his own future. By moving quickly for Mbappe it means that the fans would likely be happy enough for their president to stay in his current position.

Villa struggle with Coutinho wages

The Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho is currently earning £120,000-a-week from Aston Villa, with another £360,000 a week being picked up by Barcelona. While Villa are keen to keep the 29-year-old Brazilian and would be happy to pay the £33 million asking price, they would struggle to pick up the remainder of his wages if he joined on a permanent deal.

Paper Round’s view: Coutinho looks transformed at Villa and it seems as if the Premier League suits his style. But it seems very unlikely that he could possibly offer decent value for money if he really would cost half a million pounds a week. Villa have plenty to do to overhaul their squad, and throwing so much money at a player already close to 30 is a very risky strategy.

Pereira deal in doubt

Andreas Pereira’s proposed deal to join Flamengo could now be in doubt, reports The Sun. A recent win over Vasco da Gama came in spite of a Pereira error, and he was booed off when he was subbed. The Brazilian club had agreed a £9m deal with his parent club, Manchester United, but after the fan outcry and his recently disappointing form, that could now fall through.

Paper Round’s view: Pereira’s displays for United, Valencia, Granada and presumably Lazio were very neat and tidy, but they never really came to much. If he has now added defensive mistakes to his contributions then understandably Flamengo supporters will be in no mood to give him encouragement, even if to do that to your own player is ultimately counterproductive.

Lewandowski wary of United move

The Daily Mail reports that Manchester United are keen to make Robert Lewandowski an offer if he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season. The 33-year-old Polish international is in the final months of his contract and has had no indication of what the club want from the future, though he may not be interested in United as they struggle to finish in the Champions League spots.

Paper Round’s view: United are preparing for the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, and possibly Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford... by signing another thirty something striker. As brilliant as Lewandowski is, at some point you would think that United would stop throwing money at problems and start to identify young talent to build a side for the long term.

