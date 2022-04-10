Is Haaland the Real deal?

Real Madrid are set to change their focus in the summer transfer window as it is now expected that Kylian Mbappe will extend his stay at Paris Saint-Germain by signing a new deal. The Mbappe setback will force Los Blancos to ramp up their interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. The Mail report that the 21-year-old has become Real Madrid’s “primary target” this summer. The Spanish side will face fierce competition from Manchester City, who are reportedly willing to make Haaland the highest-paid player in the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: It was widely expected that Mbappe would be joining Real Madrid this summer upon the expiration of his contract in the French capital, but he seems to have changed his mind. Real Madrid will shift their focus to Haaland – but it does not seem like as good a fit as Mbappe would have been. Karim Benzema is still putting in world-class performances at the top level, so where does that leave Haaland if he were to move to the Spanish capital? Haaland is a better fit for Manchester City, so that might make his decision for him. Real Madrid won’t be happy if they miss out on their top two transfer targets.

Man Utd target England’s Three Lions

Manchester United have added three England internationals to their transfer shortlist ahead of the summer window. The Mirror state that the Red Devils are planning a “complete overhaul” of their midfield – especially with the expected departure of Paul Pogba when his contract expires at the end of the season. United are targeting England trio Kalvin Phillips, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, with the Leeds midfielder viewed as the most realistic option. Bellingham and Rice are expected to be valued at around £100 million, while Phillips could leave Elland Road for around half of that fee.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United really need to upgrade their midfield options. Pogba’s exit will leave Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic as the senior options, which is simply not good enough if you want to compete for silverware. There’s an argument that the club could do with three new central midfielders – and they are planning a “complete overhaul”, so it could happen. However, you cannot afford to sign three England internationals. Phillips would be decent, but the club should look abroad to get more value for their money.

Ten Hag tempted by RB Leipzig

Manchester United’s move for Erik ten Hag is under threat after RB Leipzig opened talks with the Ajax manager. The Mirror reveal that the Bundesliga club have approached Ten Hag, who is “taking their offer seriously”. The 52-year-old would prefer to move to Old Trafford but is “frustrated” by the fact that Manchester United have failed to conclude negotiations with him. Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is seen as the second choice if United fail to reach an agreement with Ten Hag.

Paper Round’s view: This would be a disaster for Manchester United. The club have dragged the whole managerial appointment process out. Ralf Rangnick was announced as an interim manager back in November – so United have had over four months to make a decision on their permanent boss. It seems that Ten Hag is the first-choice candidates, so they now just need to get that deal over the line. The latest rumours linking the Dutch manager to RB Leipzig may just be a push to speed things up with United. Domenico Tedesco is doing a great job at the Bundesliga club, so it would not make much sense to replace him.

Man City after another Argentine youngster

Manchester City are looking to add another Argentine wonderkid to their squad after signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate in January. The Sun report that the Premier League leaders are eyeing up Alvarez’s teammate Enzo Fernandez, who is said to have a release clause worth £20 million. Real Madrid, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the possibility of signing the 21-year-old defensive-midfielder. Manchester City have also been linked with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes.

Paper Round’s view: Alvarez seems like an exciting young talent and Fernandez would be more of the same for Manchester City, who are constantly planning for the future. The Premier League side are one of the most attractive destinations in world football and will want to beat their rivals to sign the hottest young talent in South America. A new defensive midfield option is probably needed as Fernandinho is getting older and his current contract is set to expire this summer. Rodri has become so important to Pep Guardiola’s side, so they would need a young star ready to step up if the Spaniard were to get injured.

