Tanguy Ndombele has returned to Lyon on loan from Tottenham until the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte at Spurs, making just 16 appearances in all competitions this season.

Ad

Ndombele was booed off the pitch by Tottenham fans when he was substituted in Spurs' 3-1 win over Morecambe in the FA Cup third round on January 9.

Transfers Burnley sign Weghorst from Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee 4 HOURS AGO

The France international will look to reinvigorate his career at the club he departed to join Tottenham in 2019 for a club record fee of £55m plus around £9m in add-ons.

Lyon also have an option to buy Ndombele for €65m (£54m) which can only be triggered this summer. Ndombele previously played 96 matches for Lyon between 2017 and 2019.

Midfielder Bryan Gil is also set to depart Tottenham on transfer deadline day for Valencia just six months after joining the club for £21m. Valencia have also reportedly made an enquiry for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

Tottenham have also reportedly agreed deals to sign Juventus duo Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski this transfer window.

Kulusevski will join the club on loan with Spurs given the option to buy the Swedish international permanently. Bentancur will cost £20m.

Transfers 'Huge potential' - Newcastle have £25m bid accepted for Ekitike - reports 4 HOURS AGO