Spurs could sign Morata and two more

The Mirror reports that there could be eight transfers at Tottenham on deadline day. In could come Alvaro Morata, Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur - all at Juventus - while there could be departures for Tanguy Ndombele, Gio Lo Celso, Matt Doherty, Dele Alli and Steven Bergwijn. Morata has been linked with Barcelona but Atletico Madrid are reluctant to deal with direct rivals.

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham have had a dreadful transfer window over the last month and there are even suggestions that Antonio Conte might choose to walk if he thinks he has not been properly supported by the club’s board. The three potential arrivals could go some way to strengthening the club’s attack but they have seen a lot of targets fail to arrive already this month.

Conte: ‘Incredible to see Kane’s goal disallowed in England’

Caleta-Car close to West Ham move

West Ham are closing in on a deal for Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car. The 25-year-old Croatian international has been tracked for some time by David Moyes and now the player is in the final 18 months of his contract the French club are willing to do business. A £21 million fee is mentioned for the player, and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips could follow from Leeds United.

Paper Round’s view: Caleta-Car and Phillips in just one transfer window would be a huge influx of talent for the London club and Moyes has done well to earn such commitment from the board. They would elevate the quality of the squad and allow them to challenge once again for a top four finish that their manager has managed to turn into more expectation than hope.

Liverpool consider Carvalho swoop

The Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are considering a move for Fulham’s 19-year-old Fabio Carvalho, born in Portugal but a player who represents England at youth level. His contract is up at the end of the season meaning he could leave with a fee decided by tribunal, but Liverpool may offer £5m for the player and then loan him back to Fulham for the rest of the season.

Paper Round’s view: As demonstrated by their move for Luis Diaz, Liverpool are quick to act in the market and decisive with their targets. While they have spent heavily on specific players they have also collected young talent from other English sides, and Carvalho clearly has the talent that makes Liverpool think he is worth securing now before he is free to negotiate with other clubs in the summer.

Barcelona want quick Dembele exit

Three Premier League teams are considering a move for Ousmane Dembele, according to Spanish newspaper Marca, as are Paris Saint-Germain. The club have Adama Traore to occupy his role on the wing and the 24-year-old can leave, with Barcelona hoping that he can be sold, but they are prepared to let him leave on loan and may still sign Alvaro Morata and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Paper Round’s view: Dembele has outstayed his welcome at Barcelona and if he leaves on a free transfer this summer then he can be sure of a hefty payout as a signing-on fee. However the player has scarcely reached his potential over the last few years and any team that signs him is taking a huge risk given the reported problems with discipline and his injury record.

