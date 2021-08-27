Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted at his interest for Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Manchester United and said the Juventus striker "knows we are here" if he wanted to leave Italy.

Widespread reports now indicate that United are indeed in talks to sign the forward, who had seemed destined instead to move to local rivals Manchester City.

It is reported that United have been locked in talks with Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes and, according to some media sources, are confident of getting a deal done.

Transfers Ronaldo now 'very close' to sensational United return after City pull out 6 HOURS AGO

Solskjaer said in a news conference on Friday: "I don't want to speculate too much - he is a legend of this club, the greatest player of all time if you ask me. I was fortunate enough to play with him, to coach him... such a tremendous human being as well. Let's see, everyone who has played with him has a soft spot for him.

We've always had a good communication. Bruno's been talking to him as well and he knows what we feel about him. And if he was ever going to move away from Juventus he knows we're here.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been spotted leaving Turin this afternoon on a private jet.

An agreement to join Manchester City appears to be close, although Ronaldo has one year remaining on his existing Juventus deal and the Serie A club are said to demanding a transfer fee of around £21 million for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

City boss Pep Guardiola also spoke to the press on Friday afternoon and says Ronaldo will decide his own future.

"I cannot say much," he said. "Harry Kane announced he continues at his club, exceptional club like Tottenham.

"Cristiano was at Juventus, I think a Juventus player. Only I can say that in three or four days left in the transfer window everything can happen.

"In my personal view there are few players, Ronaldo and Messi included, that they decide where they are going to play. They are the leading role in the negotiations. Right now I'm delighted with the squad we have and we'll stay the same.

There are many things right now that are far, far away.

The Portuguese striker joined Juve in 2018 after almost a decade with Real Madrid with four Champions League trophies and two league titles in La Liga. At Juve, the team won back-to-back Serie A titles.

Ronaldo enjoyed a spell in Manchester from 2003-2007 with United, helping them to win three Premier League titles and a Champions League.

'Ronaldo not a signing for the future' - Klopp

Premier League Allegri: Ronaldo no longer intends to play for Juventus 8 HOURS AGO