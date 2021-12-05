Spurs put off by Pickford price?

Everton boss Rafael Benitez is open to selling goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, The Sun reports . The England No 1 is 27 and his contract expires in 2024. Everton value him at £30m, but that asking price could prove tricky for Tottenham, who are interested but may struggle to pay that fee as well as match his £100,000-a-week salary. Benitez would need to sell in order to raise funds for the January transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: If Benitez makes it to January, that is. It seems a bit far-fetched this one, and with the Everton boss struggling and favourite to be the next to go in the Premier League sack race, he could be in no position come January to make this call. Pickford for £30m is also a fee that few clubs would be willing to take a punt on.

Free Willy

From one goalkeeper to another, with the Mail reporting Southampton are on the verge of signing Willy Caballero on an emergency one-month loan. With No 1 Alex McCarthy out injured, so too backup Fraser Forster, Ralph Hasenhuttl needs cover and is moving quickly to sign 40-year-old free agent Caballero, who has been without a club since leaving Chelsea in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: The lesser-spotted emergency loan. Caballero was reportedly keeping fit at AFC Wimbledon and now he could come swooping in at a busy period for Southampton, who have struggled of late and would really need the 40-year-old to hit the ground running.

Barca want Dembele answer

Barcelona have given Ousmane Dembele a deadline to decide whether he will accept their contract extension offer, Sport reports . The club have given the forward until December 31, and if they receive no response over their final proposal, they will assume Dembele is leaving. His contract expires in the summer.

Ousmane Dembélé Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Where next for Dembele? It doesn’t look like he’ll renew, especially as he’s left it so late, and perhaps he wants a clean break. He’ll have to shortage of suitors, that’s for sure.

Simeone safe

Diego Simeone is not in danger of losing his job at Atletico Madrid, AS reports . The reigning Spanish champions are fourth and 10 points behind current leaders Real Madrid, and Atleti are also bottom of their Champions League group heading into a crucial match against Porto this week. Despite the dip in form, Simeone is not in danger and Atleti are aware the club could go through a bad campaign.

Paper Round’s view: A rare sight to see such a big club so aware that form is temporary, and this is simply down to Simeone’s standing at Atleti as they fully well know he’s the man to turn this around – even if that doesn’t happen this season.

