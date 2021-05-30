Barca set for four free transfers

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that there are at least two, and possibly four, transfers set to be confirmed by Barcelona. Sergio Aguero is set to join from Manchester City, alongside young central defender Eric Garcia. If Ronald Koeman stays on as manager then Memphis Depay and Georginio Wijnaldum are also likely to sign.

Paper Round’s view: Aguero is an exceptionally good player and to get him for nothing is a huge deal, but Barcelona’s weaknesses are really at the back and on the wings. Wijnaldum will refresh the middle of the park and Garcia the back, while Lyon’s forward Memphis should be able to hold down a place on either flank.

Hakimi agent denies PSG move

Achraf Hakimi’s agent has played down links for the 22-year-old right-sided player to join Paris Saint-Germain. The Morrocan international has impressed for Inter Milan in their title-winning season and had been linked with a move to France, but his agent said: “Hakimi has four years left in his contract with Inter, and I want to clarify I haven't talked to any other club.”

Paper Round’s view: Hakimi had looked to be a hugely promising talent in his time at Borussia Dortmund and his switch to Inter Milan has only helped proved his talent. Inter might want to balance the books after Antonio Conte’s heavy spending, and letting him leave would give them the chance of holding onto players like Romelu Lukaku.

Silva set to sign new deal

Chelsea central defender Thiago Silva paid tribute to former manager Frank Lampard after he and his side won the Champions League final against Manchester City on Saturday night, and the Sun reports that he is on the cusp of signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 36-year-old Brazilian has impressed new boss Thomas Tuchel.

Paper Round’s view: Given the potential transfer upheaval that hits Stamford Bridge almost every year it makes sense that they keep hold of Silva given he is still coping well with the strains of top-flight football. There are plenty of top targets on the market this summer so Chelsea may want to keep Silva for another year and aim their budget elsewhere.

Chelsea could lose Rudiger

Champions League winners Chelsea could see Antonio Rudiger leave on a free transfer after they failed to tie him down to a new contract. There has been interest from Spurs as well as Paris Saint-Germain. The 28-year-old central defender has a year left on his contract and nothing has been agreed between the two parties. The new Champions are planning for next season

Paper Round’s view: Rudiger has shown at times that he is a reliable defender and his experience should make that a more consistently shown quality. However there is no denying that he has often failed to meet the required performance levels, so perhaps Chelsea are right to be ruthless about cutting him loose in the near future.

