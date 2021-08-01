Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann is ‘confident’ that Leon Goretzka will sign a new contract at the club amid interest from Manchester United.

The 26-year-old Germany international has a year left on his current deal meaning he could leave for nothing next summer and sign a pre-contract deal with another club from January 2022 onwards.

In order to avoid losing him for nothing, Goretzka could be sold this summer and United have been linked with him as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who also has just a year left on his own contract.

Transfers Barcelona struggle to ditch Griezmann - Paper Round 07/07/2021 AT 23:35

The former Schalke midfielder played for Bayern in a pre-season friendly against Napoli on Saturday, and Nagelsmann commented on his situation after the game, saying: "I'm not involved enough that I have a say every day. I stay out of these issues.

"Of course I have talked to him about my plans for him. I've told him I'd be happy if he extended and I'm also confident. There are several topics involved when it comes to discussing a contract extension.

"I'll continue to focus on the sports side of things and show him he can be one of the most dangerous midfielders in Europe. He has potential to get even better."

Bayern lift Bundesliga trophy for record-extending ninth consecutive time

Bayern have added three players to their squad so far this summer, with Omar Richards and Sven Ulreich joining on a free transfer, and Dayot Upamecano joining from RB Leipzig in a £38 million deal set up in February.

"I said before that I'm taking over a well-functioning team," Nagelsmann said of his squad, which won last year’s Bundesliga.

"I haven't had the full team yet. On Monday we will be complete when others return, and then it's about finding the rhythm in training.

"I'm not worried about these scores. I think the first half today was good. We had control and played well, but we didn't manage to create a lot of chances in the final third.

"Our task as a club is to always observe the market. We have a good squad, but we can always improve it. Every coach in the world wants the best possible team."

Transfers Man Utd make contact with Goretzka as they seek Pogba replacement - report 30/06/2021 AT 12:12