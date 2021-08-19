Kane and Levy in disagreement

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane and club chairman Daniel Levy are in disagreement over the England international’s rumoured move to Manchester City. The Telegraph reports that Levy does not think that the offer of £125 million from the Premier League champions is enough to warrant a sale, nor does it meet the requirements of any agreement with the player.

Paper Round’s view: Levy is reportedly holding out for £160 million, which would be a huge sum for any player, but it would mean that Kane would have to deliver three outstanding seasons for City for it to be financially worth it. At 28 it seems unlikely that he will be able to do that unless he is fortunate with injuries - injuries that appear to be getting more regular as time goes by.

Coutinho to stay at Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho’s pre-season injury problems meant that the 29-year-old playmaker has been unable to attract attention from other clubs who might otherwise have put in an offer for the player. Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the Brazilian international will now be given a chance by Ronald Koeman this season, and could step into the shoes left by the departed Lionel Messi, who is now with PSG.

Paper Round’s view: Coutinho’s move to Barcelona has been close to a disaster given the money spent on him, but his game never depended on pace, so if he is able to get a decent run of games then he might well be able to fill some of the void left by Messi, and make up for the failure of Georginio Wijnaldum to arrive, with the Dutch midfielder also now in Paris.

Arsenal close in on Ramsdale signing

Arsenal are set to finally complete the signing of Aaron Ramsdale from Championship club Sheffield United, reports the Mirror. The 23-year-old English goalkeeper had been valued at £40 million by his current club, but Mikel Arteta looks able to get his man now that a fee of £25m plus £6m more in potential add-ons have been agreed between the two sides.

Paper Round’s view: Ramsdale is a promising goalkeeper but life at the bottom of the table is often a much different mindset for a club that is further up the table. If he can maintain his focus throughout games then he will be able to challenge Arsenal’s first choice ‘keeper, Bernd Leno, and allow them to move on some of their back-ups to raise more funds for transfers.

Rogers set for Bournemouth switch

Manchester City’s 19-year-old winger Morgan Rogers looks likely to join Championship side Bournemouth on loan, with an option to buy the player at the end of the season for £9 million. He joined from West Brom in a deal worth up to £8 million in 2019, and had been attracting interest from Premier League side Crystal Palace as well as Nottingham Forest.

Paper Round’s view: City will also reportedly include a sell-on fee for the player so overall with wages they will probably come out just about ahead in terms of making a profit on the player. Given they are looking to raise funds for a huge Harry Kane bid, perhaps they are now trying to agree deals for as many fringe players as possible so that they can meet Financial Fair Play regulations.

