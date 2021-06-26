United to wait for Sancho

The Telegraph reports that Manchester United have made a bid for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who is currently away on England duty for the Euro 2020 tournament. The 21-year-old wide player could join after the tournament as United do not want to disrupt the team or player, and they have put in an offer that is worth at least £77 million, which should be enough to conclude the deal.

Paper Round’s view: United have finally got their act together when it comes to Sancho, it seems. They spent a long summer last year dragging their heels only to end up with a trolley dash that delivered little of what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer actually wanted. The arrival of Sancho should lead to some book balancing given Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba both only having a year on their contract.

Grealish hints at City motivation

Manchester City target Jack Grealish has explained why he feels he may have to leave his current club, Aston Villa. The Sun reports that the 25-year-old is subject of £100m interest from City, and his reasons to quit were explained when he said: “My ultimate goal? It's got to be a trophy hasn't it. I want to win either the Champions League or a major trophy with England, the Euros or the World Cup.”

Paper Round’s view: On their current showing and given their past performances in major international tournaments, the chances of Grealish being able to secure an international trophy are slim. What he may get more luck with is the Champions League, with British sides far more adept in Europe. But the easiest route to a trophy would be to win another Premier League with Pep Guardiola and his limitless funds.

Everton compete with Juve for Romero

Following the departure of Sergio Romero from Manchester United, the 34-year-old Argentine international goalkeeper is at the centre of a transfer tug-of-war. The player is wanted by Everton to provide back-up to Jordan Pickford, as well as competition, while Juventus are keen on the player coming back to Italy given the exit of Gianluigi Buffon to Parma. Spanish side Celta Vigo are also in the running.

Paper Round’s view: Romero grew into his role at Manchester United and came to be seen as a decent alternative to David de Gea at times he needed a break, or when injured. He made few errors, and given he is now available on a free transfer, he would make an excellent short-term appointment between the sticks or make a reliable second choice for any club that needs one.

Barcelona to make 200m euro in sales

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has identified the need to make huge cuts with the club’s playing squad. They need to raise 200 million euros to grapple with their debts, but if they do so, only a quarter of that will be freed up for Ronald Koeman to use in the markets. They have already signed Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia this summer.

Paper Round’s view: With Lionel Messi now expected to make a further two-year commitment to stay in Catalonia it appears Barcelona will have to find a huge sum of money to support his wages and those of their new arrivals. It is difficult to see which of their other players can be sold in order to raise sizeable transfer funds, and it is bizarre to see the side in money troubles yet again.

