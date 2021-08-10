Paris Saint-Germain have all but confirmed the signing of Lionel Messi after releasing a video teasing the arrival of the Argentine superstar.

The clip, released on their social channels, shows six Ballon d'Ors - the number Messi has won - and space between Kylian Mbappe and Neymar's shirts in the club's dressing room.

A press conference has been scheduled for 10am BST on Wednesday.

The news comes after the shock announcement on Friday night that the Argentine forward would not be re-signing with Barcelona after his current deal had expired. Both the Catalan club and their legendary player had anticipated a new contract for between two and five years, but club president Joan Laporta blamed La Liga’s financial restrictions for blocking the deal.

That left PSG as the only club able to afford him after Manchester City, managed by Messi’s former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, had committed to the £100 million signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, and chasing Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Messi reportedly held talks with PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino in the immediate aftermath of his proposed deal collapsing, and the 34-year-old will now play for his fellow Argentine as the French club build what looks to be one of the strongest squads in Europe.

They have already signed Sergio Ramos on a free transfer from Real Madrid, Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool, Gianluigi Donnarumma from AC Milan, and Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan.

The club are attempting to persuade Kylian Mbappe to sign an extension to his deal that runs out next summer, with the striker believed to be keen on a deal to Real Madrid. Messi’s arrival will be a huge advantage in their attempt to keep the French international content at the Parc des Princes.

Messi's deal is reported to be worth €35 million a year with the option for a further year at the end.

His father Jorge was stopped at the airport earlier on Tuesday and was asked who was to blame for his son leaving Barcelona and Messi Snr replied "ask the club."

Messi will now join a squad that contains close friend Neymar as well as international team-mate Angel Di Maria.

He is expected to wear either No. 19 or No. 30 with Neymar wearing No. 10

