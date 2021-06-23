Raheem Sterling is not interested in a switch to Tottenham this summer.

The England international has been mooted as part of a potential swap deal with Harry Kane, as Manchester City continue to push to sign the forward.

City are keen to add some of their own stars to sweeten the deal for Tottenham, with Sterling mentioned as one player they are prepared to offer to Spurs.

But ESPN claim Sterling has zero interest in joining Tottenham despite a difficult season at City.

Sterling lost his place towards the end of the campaign but did make it into the starting XI for City’s clash with Chelsea in the Champions League final.

The 26-year-old has been a critical part of Pep Guardiola’s City title-winning sides in recent seasons and Sterling still has two years left on his current contract.

Were Sterling to leave, the attacker would prefer it would be on his terms rather than lumped in with the effort to secure Kane’s signature.

While club football didn’t exactly go to plan, Sterling has been starring for his international side at this summer's European championships.

Sterling is England’s top scorer at Euro 2020 with two goals, with Kane in contrast yet to get off the mark for the Three Lions.

Quizzed about his response to Guardiola dropping him, Sterling admitted he was unhappy sitting on the bench.

"It is just happiness, just being happy, enjoying my football and that is what I am doing being here with the national team," Sterling said.

If you're not playing, you're not happy. That's me, that's been me since I was a kid, if I'm playing football I am really happy, if I'm not I'm not happy.

While Sterling has ruled himself out of a move to Spurs, Tottenham chief Levy is expected to continue to play hardball with Kane’s suitors.

Kane has not spoken publicly about his desire to leave Tottenham or join a direct rival, but the club endured another dismal campaign and are currently without a manager at the helm.

Jose Mourinho was sacked in April and Tottenham finished the Premier League season in seventh with Ryan Mason installed as interim manager.

