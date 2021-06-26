Sterling set to quit City

The Mirror explains why Raheem Sterling is now keen to leave Manchester City. The 26-year-old England international had been due to start talks on a new deal to extend the contract he has that currently has two years remaining. However, as he was used in a part-exchange offer to Spurs for Harry Kane, he has decided to reassess his future and may run down his deal.

Paper Round’s view: Sterling had a difficult year last season and was unable to produce the form that people had come to expect. Pep Guardiola appears to have little patience for his players being inconsistent, and that is no surprise if he can always ask for more money to have them replaced. Quite where Sterling would be able to go from the Etihad is unclear now that he is not as deadly a forward.

Kabak Premier League move still possible

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp decided against making Ozan Kabak’s loan move to Anfield permanent, despite a clause requiring a payment of just £17 million to complete the deal. The 21-year-old Turkish defender does have interest from elsewhere though, with the Sun saying £13m would be enough to convince Schalke. Potential buyers are: Leicester, Newcastle and Crystal Palace, plus Ligue Un teams Nice and Rennes.

Paper Round’s view: Kabak did not do enough at Liverpool to show why he was one rated as one of the most talented young defenders in Europe. If any club is willing to take a gamble, then giving him the chance to show his ability and rediscover his performance might be a simple way to bring in a player with huge potential who was sidetracked by his club’s problems.

Haaland against Bayern move

While Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, Spanish newspaper Marca believes that the 20-year-old Norwegian striker is not keen on making a swap between the two Bundesliga sides. He remains keen on joining Real Madrid, and if he decides to try the Premier League, Chelsea are leading the pack for his signature.

Paper Round’s view: Haaland is one of the most exciting talents in world football, and one of the players who looks able to take over from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as one of those talents that put away at least a goal a game. Staying with Bayern might not be an option given the German champions are struggling with cash this summer, and Dortmund want more than 100 million euros for their man.

Amos turns down United

Manchester United’s former goalkeeper Ben Amos has turned down the chance to return to the Premier League club. The 31-year-old last played at Charlton Athletic but has seen his contract expire, and there is now interest from Ipswich, who need to add strength in their goalkeeping department. The Mail suggests that Amos did not want to go back to United to add cover as he wanted more playing time.

Paper Round’s view: United appear to have secured a deal for Tom Heaton when his contract with Aston Villa expires, and in turn Sergio Romero is believed to be wanted by both Juventus and Everton. Amos showed little in his career to suggest that he would be a success at United but given Tom Heaton looks likely to turn up as third choice, it appears standards were not desperately high.

