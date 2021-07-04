Real want Van der Beek as part of Varane deal

The Sun suggests that Manchester United are willing to let Donny van de Beek join Real Madrid on loan, with an option to buy the 24-year-old Dutch international at the end of the season. The paper says that Real were keen on the midfielder before he switched to United, and would be willing to pay a small initial fee. In return they would be willing to compromise on a fee for 28-year-old defender Raphael Varane.

Paper Round’s view: It seems to be a waste that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not ready to give Van de Beek a proper chance at United, especially as Paul Pogba’s inconsistency means it is hard to rely on the Frenchman, however brilliant he can be. But pragmatically, they need a defender much more than they do a midfielder the manager refuses to use, so it would be a sensible use of resources.

Pogba future unclear

The Mail writes that Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United remains unclear. The 28-year-old Frenhh midfielder was one of the standout performers for Didier Deschamps’ team at the Euro 2020 finals, but could not prevent the team from going out at the hands of the Swiss. He has just one year left on his current deal at United and could leave for nothing next summer.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba is a brilliant player on some occasions, and a middling presence on other days. If United do manage to bring in Jadon Sancho as well as Varane, then his performances with Juventus and the French team suggest that he will raise his game to match theirs. However he might be tempted to move to a more glamorous team and secure a raise in the process.

Atletico close in on Paulo

Marcos Paulo has arrived in Spain to sign a contract with Atletico Madrid, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 20-year-old winger is out of contract at Fluminese and can sign for Diego Simeone’s side on a free transfer, with a deal until 2026 reported. The arrival of the Brazilian means that Atletico may send Vitolo out on loan, with Cadiz and Celta Vigo keen.

Paper Round’s view: Atletico tend to operate more effectively in the market on a budget, so this could prove to be another bargain. Given their success in La Liga last year, this may give Simeone more flexibility in the market, but Spanish clubs appear to have universally been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, so moving on Vitolo at the same time will balance the books.

Arsenal target Berge

Arsenal are continuing their transfer spending plans as they are linked with the signing of Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge. The 23-year-old Norwegian international joined Sheffield United two seasons ago for around £20 million but struggled with injuries last season as the club were relegated. Arsenal need a new midfielder as Granit Xhaka is expected to join Roma.

Paper Round’s view: There were high expectations for Berge when he arrived in the Premier League, and his first season offered enough impressive displays to expect that he would improve for the second. United’s poor form and his own problems with injuries meant he didn’t get the chance to contribute much, but if he is sold at a fair place then he could be a decent gamble for Mikel Arteta.

