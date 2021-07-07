Ramos and Varane close to exit

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Sergio Ramos is set to sign a two-year deal at Paris Saint-Germain, to join new signing Achraf Hakimi in the French capital. That won’t be the only exit, with Real holding out for 60 million euros for Manchester United target Raphael Varane, and Isco wanted by AC Milan for 20 million euros.

Paper Round’s view: Marca pointed out in another story that Real have not spent any cash on players for over 500 days, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Selling players and getting others off their wage books could free up money for a move for PSG’s striker Kylian Mbappe.

Arsenal back in for Aouar

Premier League side Arsenal are reportedly back in for Lyon playmaker Hassem Aouar. The 23-year-old midfielder was wanted by Mikel Arteta last summer as well, and the Mirror reports that they are now back in for the player, though the Ligue 1 club’s valuation of £55 million might be too much for them.

Paper Round’s view: Arteta seems to have earned the financial backing of Stan Kroenke this summer despite what was a mediocre performance last year. If they manage to get hold of Ben White as well, they will have markedly improved two key positions and could perhaps challenge for a top four spot.

Lokonga set to join Arsenal

While Arsenal might be chasing Aouar for more attacking options, the Sun believes that their first signing of the summer will be slightly further back down the pitch. 21-year-old Albert Sambi Lokonga should sign from Anderlecht, with a £15 million deal, plus add-ons, agreed for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Lokonga has plenty of potential and should be a decent partner for Thomas Partey. They have also seen Matteo Guendouzi leave on a season-long loan to Marseille, with an option to buy, so they have made some room on the books to splash out on a new player for that role.

Southampton close in on Williams

The Mail suggests that Southampton are due to make two signings as they prepare to give Ralph Hasenhuttl support in the market. The first is Manchester United’s 20-year-old full-back Brandon Williams, who will join on loan to play on either flank. The second is Blackburn’s 24-year-old striker Adam Armstrong, who would cost £12-15m because of a 40% sell-on clause with Newcastle.

Paper Round’s view: Hasenhuttl appears to have established Southampton as a credible Premier League side under difficult circumstances, but things are not easy. Danny Ings is likely to leave in the near future, and Jannik Vestegaard could join Ryan Bertrand on the way out, meaning there is a lot of turnover to come.

