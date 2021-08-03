Chelsea have increased their personal offer to Romelu Lukaku as they begin to believe he will become their new star striker.

The Blues have been interested in Lukaku since the end of last season and we revealed in this column how Roman Abramovich was personally driving the deal as he is a huge admirer of the Belgium international.

Manchester City have also been keen and they touched base too with Lukaku at the beginning of the window. Their financial package was better than the one he had from Chelsea.

Since then it is understood the west London club have continued to touch base with the player and his representatives about a move though, and have increased their offer in terms of wages.

Lukaku took a pay cut when he joined Inter from Manchester United - but Chelsea are now willing to offer more than he was earning at Old Trafford. Lukaku earned around £200,000 a week at United but it is understood Chelsea’s offer would take him closer to £250,000 a week.

Erling Haaland has been pursued too this summer and this week has been viewed as pivotal in the club’s search for a new No.9. Sources in Germany are suggesting Borussia Dortmund will refuse any offers after Friday, no matter the figure.

Indications suggest Chelsea have begun to see Lukaku as more attainable than Haaland and as reports emerge of a new €100million plus Marcos Alonso offer , it is clear they mean business.

Lukaku is happy in Milan and the Serie A champions have been adamant he is the one player they do not want to lose - but this deal could yet happen.

Coach Thomas Tuchel is completely on board with the pursuit of Lukaku and Marina Granovskaia has been in constant contact with owner Abramovich about how to proceed with the Lukaku situation.

The club have begun a big push to sign Lukaku and believe they have the financial power to make a transfer possible.

HARRY KANE WAITS FOR MAN CITY TRANSFER

Harry Kane said his goodbyes to Tottenham players and staff at the end of last season - yet is now anxiously waiting for Manchester City to push forward with his dream move.

The captain expected his situation to be resolved by the time he was due back into the club but his situation is not opening up as he had hoped.

It is understood City had indeed been privately negotiating potential options in terms of structuring an agreement for Kane this summer - but no formal offer was made.

Levy now seems more firm than ever on his stance that Kane will not leave this summer, with sources close to the club also suggesting the idea of having a gentleman’s agreement over a £150m-rated footballer is unimaginable.

Players at Tottenham did not expect to see him again at Hotspur Way because of the way he had thanked them and other staff members at the end of last season.

They remain unclear over how he will deal with the situation but are in no doubt he wants to leave and it is beginning to look like the player is going on strike.

ARSENAL IN TALKS OVER LAUTARO MARTINEZ

Arsenal and Inter Milan are continuing to negotiate over Lautaro Martinez.

So far no other club has made a formal approach for the Inter Milan forward, who is very open to the possibility of a move to the Premier League.

He has a price tag of around £65m and Arsenal currently have a free run at trying to sign the 23-year-old forward.

He is open to the move as he believes his age gives him time to make a success of the switch.

One potential other English landing spot for Martinez could be Tottenham, though it is thought they are only going to step up their interest if Kane does leave the club.

