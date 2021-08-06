Harry Kane has denied refusing to train at Tottenham, and says he will return as planned on Saturday.

Speculation about Kane’s future went into overdrive earlier this week when it was claimed that he had refused to return to training with Spurs, amid speculation he was seeking a move to Manchester City.

Kane broke his silence on the subject on Friday, claiming he would never be so disrespectful as to go on strike, and will be back at their training ground on Saturday.

“While I won’t go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train,” Kane wrote on Twitter. “I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned.

It’s almost ten years since I made my Spurs debut. For every one of those years, you - the fans - have shown me total support and love.

“That’s why it hurts to read some of the comments that have been made this week, questioning my professionalism.

“I wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise the relationship I have with the fans who have given me such unwavering support during my time with the club. This has always been the case as it is today.”

Tottenham are determined to fend off any interest in their forward, with the club confident in their position as the England international is tied to a long-term deal in north London.

City boss Pep Guardiola said on Friday that he was interested in adding Kane to his ranks , but it was dependent on Tottenham being prepared to negotiate.

Kane, who has been on a break following his efforts with England at Euro 2020, is likely to seek out Tottenham chief Daniel Levy upon his return to the club at the weekend.

