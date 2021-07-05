Sancho (basically) done, United keep basket open

Marca claim Real Madrid defender Varane and Rennes midfielder Camavinga are next on the shopping list. Manchester United are set to offer £50m for Raphael Varane and £25m for Eduardo Camavinga, the Daily Mail reports . With Jadon Sancho all-but finalised and set to be completed after the Euros, United are turning their attentions to other targets, and reports originally emerging fromclaim Real Madrid defender Varane and Rennes midfielder Camavinga are next on the shopping list.

Paper Round’s view: Nothing new in terms of the names listed, but it is an indication that United are willing to spend away this summer as they look to close the gap on Manchester City. You could argue City are a Harry Kane away from sweeping up the Premier League for eternity/the next few years, but if United really are looking to strengthen beyond their forward line then – A. about time, and B. fair play.

An expensive alternative…

If United are unable to sign Varane this summer then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is lining up a more expensive back-up option, The Sun reports . Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is seen as the alternative, although with a £60m price-tag the 22-year-old may be deemed too pricey for United if they fall short in their attempts to land Varane.

Paper Round’s view: Either way, it appears United are intent on bolstering their back-line in a summer which looks set to push Victor Lindelof down the pecking order, assuming captain Harry Maguire is safe. It will be intriguing to see how their centre-back pursuit plays out.

Liverpool target staying at Bayern?

Liverpool have been dealt a blow, the Mirror reports , with transfer target Kingsley Coman expected to stay at Bayern Munich. New chief Oliver Kahn is "optimistic" the club can keep Coman, who has a contract until 2023, and though Liverpool have been considering a move Bayern are keen to offer the Frenchman a new contract.

Paper Round’s view: A classic transfer blow story but how close Liverpool really are to tabling a bid perhaps we’ll never know. It would certainly be a test to that league-winning record if he followed Thiago in joining Liverpool, but if those centre-backs are back fit you just never know.

Cash boost for Liverpool?

Danny Ings has rejected a contract extension offer from Southampton, and if the club decide to sell him this summer that could give Liverpool a timely cash boost, the Liverpool Echo reports . When moving to Southampton from Liverpool, a 20 per cent sell-on clause was added in the deal, and that means if the Saints cash-in this summer, Liverpool could get a fifth of what he’s sold for.

Paper Round’s view: Not talking tens of millions but every little helps. It would be interesting to see whether Southampton do sell him or accept he’ll go for free next summer. They’ll also push for a higher fee given the deal agreed with Liverpool. No doubt they’ll dangle him in front of City if they cannot get Kane or Erling Haaland.

