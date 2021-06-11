Sanch-go in a month

Manchester United will complete the signing of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho after Euro 2020, according to The Sun. Personal terms have already been agreed, a reported £350,000 a week over five years, but Dortmund are holding out for a larger offer. An opening bid of £67 million was rejected on Thursday, with Dortmund chasing a fee of around £77.5m plus add-ons.

Paper Round’s view: By not wrapping this up before the Euros, United are playing a risky game. Suppose Sancho has an impressive tournament as England go far and other interest emerges? Dortmund would be within their rights to reconsider this already-generous price tag. If United know they want him – and the tedious churn of 'Will Sancho join United?' stories suggests they do – then they should get this wrapped up before a ball is kicked at Wembley.

Czech mate

Basically every newspaper is sweating on behalf of the nation over Harry Maguire. The England defender is aiming to make his return from ankle ligament damage in the final group game against Czech Republic, with matches against Croatia and Scotland coming too soon. Maguire has only just returned to the training field for a kick-about with his international colleagues.

Paper Round’s view: Why do England always do this? Each time a major tournament comes around, we end up pinning our hopes on the recovery time of a star player. And it never works out – Becks, Roo, we’re looking at you. A half-fit Harry Maguire is not a Harry Maguire we will grow to love. He already has the acceleration of a horse and cart so we definitely don’t need his powers to be any less. Sure, this will mean plugging an already suspect defence with full-backs, but that's better than expecting an unfit player to carry them against France, Germany or Portugal (or Hungary, lol) in the last 16.

France are falling apart...

You've got to admire France, they have such a superiority that they're fighting amongst themselves already. Tensions are high in the camp after Olivier Giroud shamed Kylian Mbappe for not passing to him. That should have been that, but the Daily Mail carry a report from RMC that claims Mbappe was "unconvinced" with Giroud's apology.

Paper Round's view: In Giroud's defence, there's nothing worse than being ignored on a football pitch – it pretty much sums up our entire PE experience at school. But to be squabbling on the international stage? That is something truly exceptional. This is normally the point we condemn France for not being grown-ups about it, but given we obviously want them to bottle the Euros we're actually rather enjoying this. More of the same, please.

Cheeky Trippier bid

The Mail also bring news, via Mundo Deportivo, that Manchester United have had a “cheeky” offer of £10m for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier rejected. Trippier has supposedly been house-hunting in Manchester, but United must meet his £35m release clause if they actually want to sign him.

Paper Round’s view: £10m for the greatest free-kick taker in World Cup semi-final history? Behave. He won La Liga last season and is crucial to Diego Simeon's style of play, so United are hardly going to get him on the cheap.

