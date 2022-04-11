Pogba-Leonardo talks with PSG move close

Paul Pogba met with Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo to discuss a move this summer, Foot Mercato in France reports . With the midfielder’s Manchester United contract expiring at the end of the season, the 29-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford. The report claims there is not much competition for Pogba, and after face-to-face talks with Leonardo, the World Cup winner could be heading to Paris in the next few months.

Paper Round’s view: It’s not entirely surprising to read that there is not much interest in Pogba. It is not like his performances of late have put clubs on alert, while Real Madrid have interests elsewhere and talk of a Juve return has gone quiet. Nevertheless, he remains an attractive option for PSG it would seem.

Wolves eye Neves replacement

With Arsenal adding to the list of clubs interested in Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, the Sun claims Benfica youngster Martim Neto is being lined up as a potential replacement. Manchester United and Barcelona have also been linked with Neves, who could cost clubs £100m given his contract expires in 2024, and amid the talk of a possible transfer away for the 25-year-old, Wolves have been monitoring Portugal U19 international Neto, who is with agent Jorge Mendes.

Paper Round’s view: Represented by Mendes, say no more. He’s destined for Wolves! But that said, whether any club will pay £100m for Neves is a different matter entirely. It seems more realistic therefore that Neto joins Neves at Wolves, rather than replaces him.

Morata to Arsenal?

Arsenal could move ahead of Juventus and sign Alvaro Morata for £25m, The Sun reports . The striker is currently on loan at Juve from Atletico Madrid, who have reportedly received an offer of around £25m from Arsenal, while Juve are only willing to pay around half that amount. Morata does not expect to get much game time if he moves back to Madrid.

Paper Round’s view: Can’t really see this happening. Despite the fact Arsenal will need to sign a striker this summer, it is unlikely they will turn to Morata, even if £25m does seem reasonable – his time at Chelsea will likely put them off.

Newcastle add Trossard to wing list

With Premier League safety all but assured, Newcastle United are exploring their transfer options this summer and have added Brighton's Leandro Trossard to their list of potential wing targets. The Daily Mail reports Allan Saint-Maximin is set to be sold this summer, with the transfer fee set to aid their rebuild, with Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson and Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby among the other wingers the club are looking at.

Paper Round’s view: It is surprising to see talk of selling fan favourite Saint-Maximin given the club’s wealth, but on the balance of things the club’s board may deem it necessary to make a step in the right direction. A big summer awaits Newcastle, and though they may be given the benefit of the doubt next season if a handful of new players join, patience will soon wear thin if they are unable to steadily climb the table in the coming years.

