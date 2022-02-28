Rangnick’s Ronaldo doubts

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has major doubts over whether Cristiano Ronaldo can lead the club's attack next season, according to the Manchester Evening News . Ronaldo's run of one goal in 10 games has seen Rangnick's patience wear thin, sources told MEN, and with Rangnick moving into a consultant role in the summer, identifying a young striker capable of spearheading United's attack will be at the top of his priorities.

Ad

Paper Round's view: There's no guaranteeing Ronaldo will stay anyway, particularly if United fail to finish in the top four, which would in turn see the club struggle to attract the calibre of player they are after. An Erling Haaland or Harry Kane. Either way, the excitement Ronaldo's return garnered feels like an age ago now.

Premier League Profligate United held to disappointing draw by Watford 26/02/2022 AT 14:30

**

Man Utd put off by Osimhen price

Manchester United will not be making a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen given the Serie A club value the Nigerian international at £100m, the Daily Star reports . Osimhen moved to Napoli for €70m from Lille in 2022, and the club are evidently eager to make a tidy profit amid interest in the forward, who is on Ralf Rangnick’s radar in light of their need for a striker.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli-Barcellona) Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Yeah, maybe not Osimhen then. That is a price tag to put plenty off, which is of course the point.

**

Kessie nears Barca move

Barcelona are close agreeing a deal to sign Franck Kessie on a free transfer in the summer, reports Sport in Spain, and this would affect plans for both Manchester United and Arsenal according to the Mirror , with both sides also interested in the AC Milan midfielder. Kessie's current deal expires at the end of the season, and it would appear a move to the Nou Camp is being finalised after talks over a renewal at Milan stalled.

Franck Kessie | AC Milan Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round's view: No surprise to see Barcelona going in for another free signing, and so long as they can offer attractive wages they still have that level of pull despite their recent struggles. No doubt Arsenal and Manchester United will look to other targets, ones which would likely command an upfront fee.

**

Man Utd monitor Palhinha

Manchester United have stepped up their interest in Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha, The Sun reports , with scouts sent out to watch the 26-year-old in action eight times already this season. With a summer bid in the offing, United are monitoring whether Palhinha is the right defensive midfielder to solve the club’s issues in this position, and the Red Devils are hopeful of a £25m offer being enough to secure his services.

Paper Round’s view: See, there are targets aplenty for United, although we’ll admit to having watched Palhinha around eight times fewer than United’s scouts have. No harm in being honest, eh.

Football Manchester United end sponsorship with Russian airline after Ukraine invasion 25/02/2022 AT 13:39