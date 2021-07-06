Tottenham have begun to explore the possibility of signing Franck Kessie from AC Milan.

The Ivory Coast international has one year remaining on his contract with the Italian giants, who have so far failed to find an acceptable offer on new terms.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici is looking into various ways to improve the Spurs squad for next season and midfield is a position being closely scrutinised.

Sources say their interest in Kessie is very strong and that an offer could be made if they get the impression the player is genuinely open to a new challenge.

Milan keep finding themselves in tricky contract situations and recently lost goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu after failing to meet various demands, and they are also experiencing problems with Davide Calabria over a new deal at the moment.

Previous talks with Kessie failed to lead to any agreement as Milan felt his terms were excessive, though they have been hopeful to find a resolution and are very keen to keep the player.

They know he is a valuable asset and key to the side’s success, after a super season last term, but directors have been bracing themselves for offers this summer amid the uncertainty.

It could be that Spurs become the first club to test the water with an offer as they attempt to now develop their midfield options.

They have previously put work into scouting and data reports on RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer and Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell, and they are also currently being linked with Barcelona’s Miralem Pjanic.

Midfield is not necessarily the top priority in this window, as the club are also actively in the market to improve their defence, but certainly they are looking at potential options.

Rice wants salary 'that has never been seen before' to commit to West Ham

Declan Rice of England poses during the official UEFA Euro 2020 media access day at St George's Park Futsal Arena on June 08, 2021 in Burton upon Trent, England Image credit: Getty Images

Declan Rice is expected to wait for any firm transfer offers this summer before deciding on his next West Ham contract.

The East London club have put forward two offers so far but his advisors have rejected them both times.

Rice wants to be recognised as one of the country’s best talents and if West Ham genuinely value him at £80 million then it is felt the club will need to support that by pushing him into a pay bracket that has never been seen before at the club.

He still has three years remaining on his current deal and is focused on England duties, so will not hold discussions over his future until Euro 2020 is over.

But as revealed previously in this column, it is believed he is prepared to consider offers away from West Ham as he seeks Champions League football and a chance to win club trophies.

Being a key part of the England squad this summer has only enhanced his belief that he could handle the pressure of a big club and it is expected Chelsea will touch base about an offer later this month.

Euro 2020 stars set for big-money moves

Jeremy Doku Image credit: Getty Images

Three of the players we tipped for breakout tournaments this summer are now being pursued for significant transfers.

Jeremy Doku caught the eye with his exciting displays for Belgium and Bayern Munich are one of the club’s serious about talks with Rennes over a move this summer.

Ukraine striker Roman Yuremchuk had a big impact alongside Andriy Yarmolenko and West Ham United are seriously considering an approach to Gent over a potential offer.

And Glasgow Rangers’ Glen Kamara was superb for Finland and is now being pursued by a host of Premier League clubs including Everton, Brentford and Watford - but also has a potential big money offer from an unnamed club in Russia.

