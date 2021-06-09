09:20 - Barca consider Sterling bid!

Let's have a little bit more information on that story concerning Raheem Sterling, with Barcelona reportedly considering an offer for the England winger.

SPORT claims Sterling is one of the options being monitored by the Camp Nou club who are reportedly confident of raising funds for transfers with player sales over the next few weeks.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City battles for possession with Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

Barca would likely have to include some makeweights in any deal to sign Sterling, but the 26-year-old is believed to be weighing up his future at Manchester City.

Sterling has fallen out of favour at the Etihad Stadium with talks over a new contract reported to have stalled.

09:00 - Hello and welcome!

A glorious day. Graham Ruthven in the hot seat, with news that Barcelona are weighing up a move for Raheem Sterling (Sport) and Borussia Dortmund have set a July deadline for Jadon Sancho to leave the club (Bild). More on those, and other bits, as the information lands...

