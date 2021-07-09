Ronald Koeman refused to rule out the sale of Antoine Griezmann, but insisted Barcelona must keep hold of Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona head coach is sweating over the future of his biggest star after his contract expired last week

Messi is still expected to pen a new deal, but Barcelona are scrambling to adjust their wage bill and arrest their financial slump so they can offer the Argentina international a fresh contract and register new players.

Transfers Barcelona struggle to ditch Griezmann - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:35

Koeman was quizzed about transfer updates and the Dutchman said he was still optimistic Messi will remain at Barcelona.

“Well, the most important part is keeping Messi,” he said.

We are very worried, and it is normal in these situations. I spoke to the president and he is confident that we will be able to register him.

Griezmann has been linked with a move away as Barcelona aim to balance the books and Koeman appeared unsure if the Frenchman would be staying.

"Griezmann has performed well and is a very good player,” he said, commenting on Griezmann’s performances for Barcelona and for France at Euro 2020.

“However, I insist, I don't know which decisions will be made. If he stays I will count on him like always.”

One Barcelona player definitely not making a move this summer is 18-year-old Pedri.

Pedri y Ferran Torres, durante la Eurocopa. Image credit: Getty Images

The midfielder was sensational at Euro 2020 in Luis Enrique’s Spanish side and the Spanish FA were hoping to bring Pedri to the Olympics too.

But Barcelona have blocked the request, as Koeman explained the teenager needed to rest after Spain’s run to the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

"Pedri going to the Olympic Games is too much,” the Barcelona head coach said.

'Messi renewal talks are going well' - Laporta

“Players must be protected. I think the Olympics should be more about athletics rather than football.”

Barcelona have announced three signings already this summer - Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia – with all three players arriving on a free transfer.

However, due to La Liga’s financial requirements, Barcelona have yet to register the trio as they look to slash millions from their salary bill.

Copa América Messi sends message to Neymar ahead of Copa America final YESTERDAY AT 11:17