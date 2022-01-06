Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to complete his move to Roma on Thursday, according to reports.

The 24-year-old utility man can play in midfield but also in defence on both flanks, and Roma manager Jose Mourinho is keen to improve the squad depth at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ad

Maitland-Niles will join two other English players, Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham, with the latter joining from Chelsea in the summer.

Premier League As Covid chaos strikes again, maybe Christmas should be cancelled - The Warm-Up 13/12/2021 AT 08:22

The Daily Mail last night reported the deal is imminent, while The Athletic website claims that a medical, work permit and personal terms were resolved on Wednesday.

The Italian club hope to sign the player on a permanent deal in the summer. They currently rest sixth in the league, and are six points off a Champions League spot.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano suggests that there could be more to come this window for Roma, having opened talks with another midfielder, 29-year-old Sergio Oliveira of Porto.

UEFA Europa Conference League 'The dream is to win' - Mourinho hoping for 'history' in Europa Conference League 09/12/2021 AT 09:03