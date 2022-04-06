Hunt on for Depay

Barcelona striker Memphis Depay could be on his way already with his contract having just a year remaining on it. The Sun reports that there is interest from Arsenal, who need a new striker following the loss of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, while Everton are also keen if they stay up. Newcastle are looking for a big name too, but they all face competition from Italian side Juventus.

Paper Round’s view: Depay has managed to get back to the big time with Barcelona and it is a move he earned with consistently impressive displays at Lyon following disappointment at Manchester United. He has shown that he can now handle the pressure of the biggest stages, so while Juventus would doubtless appeal, he would be the main man at Arsenal.

United to give Rangnick consultancy role

The Daily Mail reports that Ralf Rangnick will be required to put in six days a month of work when he switches to the next two years of his Manchester United contract, where he will work as a consultant. The interim manager has not been consulted over who should be the next boss, with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag under consideration, but there is no set idea about what his own job will be.

Paper Round’s view: This is fairly typical from United over the last decade. Since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, key decisions were left with Ed Woodward, and now it seems that Richard Arnold wants to have the same degree of control. While Rangnick has not been brilliant on the pitch, it has been more cohesive than it was under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and he at least has knowledge of how to build a club.

Real lead chase for Tchouameni

Manchester City had been tracking Monaco central midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, with the 22-year-old now a full French international and impressing yet again over the course of the season. However, The Telegraph reports, there is competition from Real Madrid, and the Spanish side are said to be leading the way for the player who is valued at around £67 million.

Paper Round’s view: Tchouameni needs to move on soon if he is not to risk becoming stagnant, and while a move up to either Real or City would be a huge jump in quality of team-mates, he has shown that he can handle himself amongst the French national side. At just 22 he would perhaps be a bargain even at £67m, and Real are in need of refreshing their midfield.

Benzema wants Mbappe at Real

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is keen to be joined at the club by Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe. Asked about the prospect of the 23-year-old joining him in Spain at the end of the season, the veteran exclaimed that: “"I believe that we would score twice as many goals - or even three times the amount!”

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe has been in excellent form once again and despite rumours that he now might stay at PSG if they land Zinedine Zidane as their next manager, it would be a huge surprise if he did not switch sides at the end of the season. Benzema’s comments look innocent enough but Real have a history of using their players to unsettle others.

