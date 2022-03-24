Robert Lewandowski could be a shock target for Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The Bayern Munich striker has one year left on his current contract at the Allianz Arena and is yet to pen a new deal with the German giants.

The 33-year-old, who joined the club from Bundesliga rivals Borussia Dortmund in 2014, has scored an astonishing 339 goals in Munich, including 45 in 37 appearances in all competitions this season.

Catalan newspaper Sport is reporting that Barcelona are prepared to take advantage of the contract stalemate by offering the Polish international a four-year deal to move to the Nou Camp.

The paper reports that Lewandowski might be seen as an alternative to Erling Haaland who may prove too costly a purchase.

Despite his age, Barca apparently believe Lewandowski can keep performing at the top level for a further two years.

In addition, the club would like to keep him at the club a further two seasons due to his ‘professionalism’.

Although the club have already acquired Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal in the January transfer window, the Gabonese striker’s ability to play on the wing means manager Xavi would be able to accommodate both players in his starting 11.

Sport also claims Lewandowski would fill the ‘superstar’ void left by the departure of Lionel Messi last summer.

