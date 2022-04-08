Dani Alves believes that Kylian Mbappe is the better player to buy compared to Erling Haaland, saying 'I'd bet on Mbappe first.'

Barcelona are believed to be in the hunt for both the France international striker and his Norwegian peer, but most observers expect Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to secure the signature of the 23-year-old on a free transfer in the summer.

The 21-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker’s future is less clear, with the player available for €75 million due to a release clause that comes into effect this summer.

Stories suggest that Real are trying to work out a way to afford both Haaland and the Paris Saint-Germain striker but Barcelona continue to be linked to Haaland in particular, despite their own financial problems.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Sport , 38-year-old Brazil international Alves suggested that he would much prefer to chase Mbappe above Haaland.

“I would not throw everything at Haaland,” explained the defender. “Sincerely, I wouldn't spend a lot of money on him. On Mbappe, yes, but Haaland no. I'm playing at sporting director here, but I'd bet on Mbappe first.

“He seems more complete in every aspect. If you are going to make a huge investment, you have to do it on the best. If it was up to me, I'd bet on Mbappe.”

Despite the presence of players such as Pedri, Alves believes the club will have to move in the market this summer.

“Football today doesn't give time for the youngsters to cut their teeth. Sport demands the most of you form the start. However I would not spend a lot of money on certain players,” he stated.

