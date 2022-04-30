Guardiola set for new City deal

The Mirror reports that Pep Guardiola will extend his contract at Manchester City, even if he wins the Champions League this season. That’s because he believes the side can get better with Erling Haaland, who is set to join, and money will be raised for transfers with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus potentially on their way out of the club, and Fernandinho definitely leaving.

Paper Round’s view: Sterling and Jesus could raise a decent wedge of cash, and Fernandinho will free up some wages for the reported £400,000 a week that Haaland will be taking down. As for Fernandinho, it will be difficult to find a replacement for a player who is versatile, consistent and experienced, and who is willing to sit out matches in favour of more glamorous options at times.

Dembele ready to stay at Barcelona

Following the contract renewal of Ronald Araujo at Barcelona, Spanish newspaper Marca reports that the Spanish club could be set to keep a number of players who had considered moves elsewhere. One player is French international Ousmane Dembele, out of contract in the summer, another is 17-year-old playmaker Gavi, and there is also veteran defender Dani Alves.

Paper Round’s view: If Xavi Hernandez thinks that Dani Alves can keep contributing despite his age, then keeping him on means the club don’t have to spend to strengthen at right wing-back. As for Gavi, he is hugely promising and the club need to have their homegrown identity retained, while Dembele is very effective if he is able to stay fit and keep his form.

Arsenal keen on Brandt

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal could be in for Borussia Dortmund’s versatile midfielder, Julian Brandt. The 25-year-old is not wanted by the German club going into next season, and could be available for £16.5 million in the summer. Mikel Arteta has been hamstrung by injuries at various points in the season and Brandt could represent good value for money.

Paper Round’s view: Dortmund are usually ready to extract full value for their players and at this price, Brandt does seem to be something of a bargain. If the club do not want him then perhaps there is a reason to be concerned, because if they are letting him go so cheaply then there could be injury concerns, or perhaps an attitude problem that renders him persona non grata.

United want Malacia

A story in The Sun suggests that incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has identified his first transfer target for the club. The Ajax man will take over this summer, and wants to be joined by Feyenoord left-back, Tyrell Malacia. The 22-year-old could cost around £20m, and it would lead to the end of either Alex Telles or Luke Shaw's career at Old Trafford, with it being one of United's weakest positions.

Paper Round’s view: Telles has done little to impress or give cause for worry in his time at Old Trafford, but Shaw has been repeatedly adonished by managers for his failure to keep his focus on the pitch. That appears not to have changed and he is still alarmingly bulky for a Premier League footballer, so the time to get rid of the player has come - it should really have come many years ago.

