Southampton to table a £25 million bid for on-loan Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to reports.

The Albanian forward is currently on loan at St Mary’s and has been one of the most impressive performers on the south coast. Scoring seven goals in 21 appearances so far this campaign.

Ad

The Slough-born forward has one Chelsea appearance to his name and the 20-year-old, who also spent a year on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, is highly rated by Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who reaffirmed that, “He’s our player,” in recent dealings with the press.

Premier League Premier League break time favours ketchup over catch-up – The Warm-Up 24/01/2022 AT 06:33

However, Southampton are keen to make the loan deal a permanent one and Fabrizio Romano reports that a bid will soon be made in the January transfer window.

While Chelsea may wish to keep the player, they have Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner who can both play through the middle and so they may be willing to listen to offers.

Tuchel is known to be interested in a left-back after injuries to Reece James and Ben Chilwell, as the side look to stay in the race for the Premier League title.

Premier League 'He gave everything' - Tuchel delighted with Lukaku 23/01/2022 AT 22:01