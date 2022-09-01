Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax for a deal believed to be worth around £85 million.

The agreement with Ajax was confirmed earlier in the week and now the necessary paperwork has been completed, Antony is officially a United player.

The club confirmed that he has signed a five-year deal until 2027 with the option for an extra year.

“This is an incredible moment in my career to be joining one of the most iconic clubs in the world. I’m thankful to everyone who has believed in me, especially my family, and all my coaches and team-mates, because I could not have got here without them.” Antony told the club’s website.

“Playing under Erik ten Hag at Ajax was perfect for me and my development. His style of football and coaching brings out the best in me, and I am excited by what he has told me about his plans and ambitions in Manchester.

“My time at Ajax was fantastic and I will always be grateful for the trust they put in me, but now I am ready for the next challenge, and I can’t wait to join my new team-mates and play my part in bringing success to Manchester United.”

Antony becomes United's fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

But the winger's arrival is the biggest deal yet, and the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

The deal falls just short of United's club record fee, the £89m signing of Paul Pogba from Juventus in 2016.

“Antony is one of the most exciting young talents in European football and has exactly the right profile for the attacking, dynamic team Erik is building," said Manchester United football director John Murtough.

“We have been especially impressed by his desire to join Manchester United, and to be part of a long-term project to get the club back to the levels of performance we all expect.”

Antony's arrival ends a long-running transfer saga. He becomes the second player to follow Ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford after Martinez, and the club's third signing to come from the Dutch Eredivisie, with Malacia arriving from Feyenoord.

Ten Hag wants 'quality and quantity' from transfer window

The Brazil international joined the Amsterdam club from Sao Paulo in February 2020 and featured regularly under Ten Hag, scoring 24 goals and providing 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax overall.

He won two league titles and the KNVB Cup in the Netherlands, while scoring an impressive seven goals in 11 Champions League outings.

United will be hoping their new big-money signing can make an instant impact after a tricky start to the season for Ten Hag's team.

The Red Devils got off to a disastrous start with back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford, the latter thrashing them 4-0 on a humiliating day for the 13-time Premier League champions.

However, they have bounced back recently by beating Liverpool and Southampton, and have the chance to go fifth when they face Leicester City later on Thursday.

