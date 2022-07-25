Ronaldo back in UK

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to the UK and will tell Manchester United he wants to leave when holding talks with the club’s chiefs, The Sun reports . Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour to Australia and Thailand due to “family reasons”, but now he is back in Manchester, he has no intention of playing in the Europa League – a competition he has never featured in. United appear willing to accept a loan deal, although Erik ten Hag will supposedly try and get the forward to stay.

Paper Round’s view: Get him gone, it’s not worth the hassle, and this has dragged on long enough – although, mainly, because his options are running out thick and fast. It may get to the point where Ronaldo weighs up whether he wants a Champions League contender or simply a club playing in the competition, as unless Atletico Madrid come through with a loan deal, he may be out of teams capable of winning it. Real Madrid, pretty please take me back?

Draxler to Newcastle?

Newcastle are set to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move for Julian Draxler, Le 10 Sport in France reports . PSG are eager to sell the German this summer, and value the attacking midfielder between £17m and £25m, although it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are willing to pay that much. Draxler still has a contract at PSG for two years, but did not make their pre-season trip to Japan.

Paper Round’s view: Draxler at Newcastle, this could work, although he will have to buy into the project where success is far from an immediate guarantee. Few doubt they will challenge for honours in five to 10 years, but that journey will have to start with improvements across the board. No doubt Draxler would do that, if he’s willing to.

Fulham in for Leno

Arsenal have dropped their valuation of Bernd Leno in a bid to push through an £8m move to Fulham, the Standard reports . With Aaron Ramsdale becoming Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper last season, and Matt Turner now the Gunners’ No. 2, the club are looking to offload Leno, who is keen to stay in London. Arsenal had wanted £10m, but will accept £2m less for the ’keeper, who hopes to make Germany’s World Cup squad for the winter tournament.

Paper Round’s view: The man who prompted Emiliano Martinez to move to Aston Villa is now on his way to Fulham, and you’d think there wouldn’t have been such a change had Arsenal landed on Martinez as their No. 1. Nevertheless, all parties will benefit from this move, with Leno set to get a second shot at proving his worth in the Premier League.

Sanchez to Marseille?

Alexis Sanchez could move to Marseille as Inter look to get the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward off their books, The Sun reports . The 33-year-old would get his desire of still playing in the Champions League if he moved to Marseille, and his current £100,000-a-week salary is proving problematic for Inter, with the player unwilling to accept a pay cut. His deal expires at the end of the upcoming season.

Paper Round’s view: The adventures of Alexis. Been quite the ride, and next stop Marseille? Maybe, though you’d reckon he fancies another shot with Inter and Serie A before departing on a free next summer. Let’s see, shall we.

