Cristiano Ronaldo has received an offer to play in the top flight of Australian football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner faces an uncertain future at Manchester United after an interview with Piers Morgan was released this week where he said he felt "betrayed" by the club and admitted he has no respect for current manager Erik ten Hag.

Ad

The 37-year-old looks set to leave United in January after his remarks and A-League boss Danny Townsend says they have put together a "compelling proposition" to lure him Down Under.

World Cup Ronaldo clears the path into an uncertain future - The Warm-Up 3 HOURS AGO

“[Ronaldo] said he wasn’t getting any love and respect at Manchester United but we’ll certainly give him plenty of love and respect in Australia,” the Australian Professional Leagues chief executive said.

“We might not be able to compete financially with other offers but we can compete in other ways.”

Townsend told local radio station SportsFM earlier on Thursday: “Obviously, it’s a long shot but we’ve certainly got a compelling proposition for him here in Australia to consider."

Ronaldo's former Portugal and United team-mate Nani currently plays for Melbourne Victory.

“Honestly, it [moving to City] was close,” Ronaldo said.

“They spoke a lot and [Manchester boss Pep] Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me.

“But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you're feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment."

Ronaldo is currently preparing for the World Cup in Qatar as he looks to win football's most prestigious competition for the first time in his career this month.

Porugal get their Group H campaign underway against Ghana on November 24.

Ronaldo misses training with 'bug' following bombshell interview

Transfers Man Utd players turn on Ronaldo, Mbappe targeted as replacement – Paper Round 11 HOURS AGO