Ronaldo swap? Anyone?

Ad

Paper Round’s view: United need a striker, a proper, out-and-out, No 9 striker. You know, like that Erling Haaland chap, but human. Felix is not really the answer, although with Jadon Sancho misfiring he could be another wide option, but they are better off searching elsewhere, especially as Ronaldo at Atleti feels like a non-starter – as it was in the summer.

Europa League Scholes can 'sympathise' with Ronaldo, says Ten Hag had to show 'common sense' in Spurs game 6 HOURS AGO

**

Barcelona’s January plans

After their Champions League exit, Barcelona are looking at January reinforcements to strengthen their La Liga and Europa League campaigns after Christmas. Sport in Spain reports that Wolves’ Ruben Neves and Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot are among the players being considered. Barca believe Neves is more affordable than other midfield options, although it could be “practically impossible” to prise Dalot away from United despite their desire for a new right-back.

Paper Round’s view: Hardly surprising to see Barca are looking at January transfers, but while money can buy players it cannot guarantee success, as we saw on Wednesday night and throughout their soon-to-be over Champions League campaign. They’re some way off from dining at Europe’s top table once more, and in truth these signings would not entirely bolster their chances.

**

Newcastle plan Miggy talks

Newcastle United are planning to offer Miguel Almiron a new contract amid potential interest from rival clubs, the Telegraph reports . Almiron has enjoyed a strong start to the season, scoring six times with Newcastle currently fourth in the Premier League table, and with the Paraguayan settling down and becoming a key member of the squad, the Toon are keen to reward him. He signed a five-year deal when joining back in January 2019.

Paper Round’s view: A just reward for Almiron, and it shows you what a solid run can do for your standing within the team – and bank balance as well. Suddenly Almiron looks a cut above the player that joined three years ago, and while it is difficult to decipher which teams exactly would want to poach him, an extension for the 28-year-old would see him likely play a major role in their seemingly inevitable rise up the table.

**

England vs Fatboy Slim

And just for a bit of fun, the Mirror’s exclusive claims England are on the doorstep of “party central” for their Qatar 2022 base, with Fatboy Slim and David Guetta among the acts set to DJ near the team’s hotel in Al Wakra. The city will host 28 straight nights of festivals, with England said to be based “down the road”.

Paper Round’s view: “Fright here, fright now,” runs the Mirror headline on their back page. We’ll leave it at that.

Europa League Ten Hag challenges Ronaldo 'to convince me on the pitch' after dropping him 6 HOURS AGO