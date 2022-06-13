Liverpool have reached an agreement with Benfica for the signing of Darwin Nunez, the Primeira Liga club have confirmed.

Nunez will join the League Cup and FA Cup holders for an initial fee of €75 million (£64m) and up to €25m (£21m) in add-ons which could make him Liverpool's record signing, trumping the £75m the club paid for defender Virgil van Dijk from Southampton in 2018.

The deal is subject to Nunez passing a medical and agreeing personal terms with the Anfield club.

"In the early hours on Monday (0:44 am), Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD informed the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) that it had reached an agreement with Liverpool FC for the sale of all rights to the player Darwin Nunez, for the amount of €75m," read a statement from the club

"To the CMVM, Benfica's SAD also informed that the agreement provides for the payment of a variable remuneration, so the global amount of the sale could reach the amount of €100m. It is further informed that the aforementioned agreement is dependent on the signing of the player's sports employment contract with Liverpool FC."

The 22-year-old striker has scored 48 goals in 85 appearances at Benfica after moving from Almeria in September 2020 for €24m.

Mohamed Salah, 29, is also entering the last year of his Liverpool contract and is yet to agree a new deal.

