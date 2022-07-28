Jorge Mendes has held talks with Sporting Lisbon as his client Cristiano Ronaldo continues to push for a move away from Manchester United - that is according to the Athletic

Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford to further burnish his Champions League legacy. The 37-year-old is the competition's leading scorer with 140 goals - 15 clear of perennial rival Lionel Messi, who is two years his junior - and wants to ply his trade at a Champions League club next season. United are in the Europa League.

The Portugal captain has been linked to Chelsea, Bayern Munich and, most recently, Atletico Madrid. However, with no firm interest registered from any of those clubs, Mendes cast the net wider, with the Athletic reporting that talks have been held with the player's first club, Sporting Lisbon.

There are substantial obstacles to a return to Estadio Jose Alvalade, though. Ronaldo's wages represent one stumbling block and the reservations of Sporting coach Ruben Amorim, who does not want to upset the balance of his team to accommodate the 37-year-old.

Ronaldo missed United's pre-season tour owing to personal reasons, and while he returned to Carrington on Tuesday, he is yet to train under new United boss Erik ten Hag. The forward will not feature in United’s friendly against Atletico Madrid on Saturday, the report adds, but could feature in the Rayo Vallecano fixture at Old Trafford the day after.

For their part, United remain adamant that the player is not for sale.

United's Premier League season starts with the visit of Brighton on August 7.

