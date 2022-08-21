Antony edges closer to Old Trafford move

Manchester United are confident of completing the signing of Ajax forward Antony this week. The Sun report that the Premier League club are “convinced” that Antony will join after it was reported that he missed training on Saturday and was left out of the Ajax squad on Sunday. United saw an initial bid of £68 million rejected by the Dutch club but are ready to table a new bid worth around £80 million. The report also states that Antony is hoping that the transfer is “pushed through” by his parent club.

Ad

Transfers Antony left out of Ajax squad amid reports of third Man Utd bid worth £85m 12 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: It seems like Manchester United might finally have their man. The club have targeted Antony for a while during the summer transfer window and it seemed like they were originally put off by his eye-watering asking price. However, United are getting more and more desperate after their disastrous start to the Premier League campaign. £80 million is a huge fee to pay for a relatively untested player from the Eredivisie, but it could be the signing that changes their season. Antony would bring a more direct style to their attack and could inject confidence to his new side.

How Barca plan to register Kounde… and others

Marca have taken a closer look at how Barcelona are planning to offload a number of first-team players before the transfer window closes. €55-million summer signing Jules Kounde is yet to be registered in Barca’s Liga squad, despite the Blaugrana having played two matches already. The Catalan club are hoping to offload Memphis Depay, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sergino Dest, Martin Braithwaite and Samuel Umtiti in order to register Kounde. Barcelona are also planning to sign Marcos Alonso, while Juan Foyth, Hector Bellerin and Thomas Meunier have been identified as potential right-back targets.

Paper Round’s view: It might look like a crisis when you read the headlines, but it seems like Barcelona know what they are doing. The club are obviously playing a dangerous game, but they seem confident that Kounde will be registered without any problems. Memphis is expected to join Juventus, Aubameyang is involved in a deal with Chelsea that could include Alonso, while Umtiti is closing in on a move to Lecce. Adding two new full-backs to their squad would cap off an impressive summer transfer window for Barcelona, who are looking to bring the glory days back to the Camp Nou.

Chelsea ready to continue summer spending spree

Chelsea will hope to bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday by making some serious moves in the transfer market this week. The Standard report that Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will “push for spending to go over a world record £300 million” in order to turn his squad into Premier League title contenders. The west London club have recently had bids rejected for Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, Everton youngster Anthony Gordon and Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Chelsea have also been linked with Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea mean business in the summer transfer window, but they just aren’t gelling on the pitch. Their new attack of Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz has looked uninspiring, while the defence still looks shaky following the exit of Antonio Rudiger. The club have already spent over £170 million on top-class talent, including Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella, but it’s still not enough to worry the likes of Manchester City. Fofana, De Jong and a proper centre-forward like Aubameyang could really improve this squad.

Barca target England’s Euro 2022 hero

Barcelona have had two bids rejected by Manchester City for England international Keira Walsh, according to the Telegraph. The 25-year-old midfielder was part of the Lionesses’ Euro 2022-winning squad and won the Player of the Match award in the 2-1 extra-time win over Germany at Wembley in the final. Walsh has entered the final year of her contract in Manchester and Barca believe they can convince her to move to Spain. The Champions League winners are now deciding whether they will table a third bid for Walsh.

Paper Round’s view: It seems like Barcelona are keen to strengthen their midfield. It’s no surprise as 2021 Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas is expected to miss the majority of the current campaign after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury on the eve of Euro 2022. Manchester City may be against selling Walsh, but the Women’s Super League side were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the qualifying match on Sunday. The lack of Champions League football and her contract situation could push Walsh to ask her club for a new challenge.

Transfers Manchester United and Chelsea face Toney battle - Paper Round 18 HOURS AGO